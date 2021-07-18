New music by Shawn Mendes and Co.

July 16, 2021 – Linda Shllaku

It’s New Music Friday! This means that there is a lot of new music released by your favorite artists waiting for you. This week we are happy about “Kesi (Remix)” by Camilo and Shawn Mendes, but also about “Sweet Dream” by Alessia Cara.

Camilo and Shawn Mendes – “Kesi (Remix)”

Camilo releases the summery Latin hit “Kesi” together with megastar Shawn Mendes. And Shawn Mendes has apparently completely rediscovered himself on the joint single, after all, you can hear him for the first time in Spanish – which does not correspond to his mother tongue.

Shakira – “Don’t Wait Up”

Shakira gives us a first taste of her new studio album. With “Don’t Wait Up” she is back with an English song – this was last the case in 2014. The dance-pop track not only invites you to dance, but also fills you with a lot of energy. The song was produced by Ian Kirkpatrick, who also worked with Dua Lipa or Selena Gomez.

Alessia Cara – “Sweet Dream”

Alessia Cara releases the single “Sweet Dream” before her album release, in which she addresses her own insomnia. This results not only in anxiety attacks, but also in the desire to finally fall asleep and dream. The song was actually written in the middle of the night. Actually, it’s a very serious topic, but Alessia wanted it to sound dreamy and sweet. And she definitely succeeded.









Tones and I – Just A Mess

Australian Tones and I has finally released her long-awaited debut album “Welcome To The Madhouse”. In 14 songs, Tones and I sings about what she has experienced in her life. Tones and I not only wrote each song herself, but was also involved as a co-producer. It doesn’t get any more personal than that!

You can listen to even more new music in our stream