Kortney Kardashian: Lightning wedding with Travis Barker?

The social media world was in turmoil a few days ago over an engagement rumor surrounding the Kardashians.

But now the rumor is being cleared up. According to insiders, there was no engagement despite clear indications.

Was there a lightning wedding?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker haven’t let anything burn since their official outcome. So they show themselves again and again with extremely intimate love enquiries on social media.

Even an engagement and even a possible planned marriage has been speculated. The reason for this is a love vacation in Las Vegas, which the two recently enjoyed together. And we all know what can happen in Vegas.

Baker’s daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, also shared an Instagram story and wrote underneath: “I’m so happy for you.” After this posting, the fans were sure that the two got married. On top of that, a mutual friend of the two shared an Insta post with the words: “… NOW I understand why people get married in Vegas. There is nothing better than love AND a good time”









But no wedding plans?

The all-clear was not long in coming. Because the two have neither engaged, nor have they planned a wedding. In the US celebrity portal, insiders reveal that the two are overjoyed with each other, but there is still no talk of wedding plans. At least not yet…

Third marriage of Travis Barker

No wonder Baker wants to take some time now. Because the marriage with Kourtney would already be his third. He was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2001. The next marriage lasted until 2008 with Shanna Moakler. For Kourtney, however, it would be the first wedding. Although she had a long, scandalous relationship with Scott Disick, this also led to a separation in 2015 instead of a marriage.