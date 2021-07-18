Kendall Jenner wears the perfect haircut for fine hair (which never goes out of style)

Kendall Jenner demonstrates the optimal haircut for fine hair

Kendall Jenner has long since become an inspiration for fashion and beauty. The aspiring model presented us with unforgettable looks on and off the red carpet, while walking on the street or even with a photo from her feed. That’s exactly how she showed us the haircut, which never goes out of style.

Model Kendall Jenner recently uploaded a photo showing that despite trends, there are a few things that never go out of style, such as the right haircut. The one she chooses is not only always trendy, but also perfect for fine hair.

Kendall Jenner © Gotham/Getty Images

The Tiered Long Bob: Kendall Jenner’s Favorite Haircut

This cut with the right length can give the hair movement and combability, especially with a fine hair texture. This type of hair tends to be very smooth and sometimes look like a volume skirt, but Kendall Jenner proves to us that she knows just the right haircut to avoid that faux pas.









The model always wears it with a middle vertex and has now even combined it with a subtle balayage that gives her hair a sunkissed effect from the middle lengths to the tips. The haircut gives the face a frame that subtly highlights the facial features.

Kendall Jenner lleva un vestido negro con escote asimétrico. © Armando Grillo / Gorunway.com

Another advantage of this Long Bob is that it has just the right length to be styled in different ways, be it a high ponytail, a deep braid, a dutt or even a side crown. Kendall’s hairstyle cleverly frames the face and is the perfect solution for hectic days and Zoom meetings where we want to look polished.

Depending on the hair texture, we also have to expect some frizz here, but we can fall back on products that counteract this. Some favorites include “Nutriplenish Multi Use Hair Oil” by Aveda; “Precious Hair Care Oil” by Sisley; “Rich Kid” by IGK; “Hairdressers Invisible Oil” by Bumble & Bumble or “Farewell Frizz” by Briogeo: all have been developed with light formulas that allow you to say goodbye to Frizz.

With the product and styling tips, we would like to wear Kendall Jenner’s favorite haircut immediately. Did you feel like trying it out?

This article originally appeared on Vogue.mx.