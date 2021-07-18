Jennifer Aniston : She Congratulates Courteney Cox with Old Baby Belly Pictures – Entertainment

Sunday, July 18, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
The actresses Courteney Cox (l.) and Jennifer Aniston have been to many red carpet events together. Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com


Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston congratulates her bosom friend Courteney Cox on her birthday with a cute baby belly video from old times.

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston (52) congratulates her bosom friend and long-time series colleague Courteney Cox with a sweet baby belly video from old times on her 57th birthday (June 15). In the clip, which Aniston has published in her Insta Stories, the two can be seen holding hands at two different events.




The first apparently took place in 2004, because the baby belly of Cox is clearly visible. Their daughter, Coco Arquette (17), was born on June 13, 2004 in Los Angeles and Aniston is the godmother. To the clip, Aniston wrote: “Happy Birthday to this incredibly special person Courteney Cox” and garned him with a red heart. “Time flies when you’re having fun!” was her second comment on the recordings.

“Who loves you, baby?”

But that’s not all, Aniston also shared a newer photo. The two friends can be seen with dogs on their laps at a cozy get-together in a kitchen. Both smile at the camera, Aniston’s comment on the picture: “Who loves you, baby?”

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox know each other from the filming of the successful US series “Friends” (1994-2004), in which they were seen as Rachel Green and Monica Geller-Bing. Recently, they celebrated a highly acclaimed reunion with Lisa Kudrow (57), Matt LeBlanc (53), David Schwimmer (54) and Matthew Perry (51).





Arjun Sethi
