Sunday, July 18, 2021
HomeNewsJennifer Aniston: Bad influence? Singer Cheryl confesses: "I fell for it"
News

Jennifer Aniston: Bad influence? Singer Cheryl confesses: “I fell for it”

By Arjun Sethi
0
43




Singer Cheryl (37) has already tried a lot in her life to keep her dream figure. The fact that among these attempts was also a strict diet of Jennifer Aniston (52), the 37-year-old considers in retrospect, however, as a mistake, as she has now revealed in an interview with “marieclaire.co.uk”.

In the video below, we show you the love nest where Jennifer Aniston once lived with Brad Pitt.

The Jennifer Aniston Diet Proved to Be a Fallacy for Cheryl

When asked what was the worst health or fitness trend she’s ever tried, Cheryl immediately has the answer. “The Atkins diet, years ago, when I was a teenager,” she says, adding, “I fell for it. It was Jennifer Aniston who told us all to do it.”




It was a dangerous diet consisting of pure fat and protein. With the Atkins diet, bacon and eggs were on the menu, Cheryl reports and wonders about herself in retrospect. “You wonder how it might work, and then you hear people say that such food can cause a heart attack and that makes you distance yourself,” she says with a laugh.

Cheryl advises: form your own opinion

Today, Cheryl is much more confident than she was when she was a teenager. She advises everyone to form their own opinion about what is good for the body. “I look at Jennifer Aniston (Diet and training program) and say, ‘Thank you, but no thanks.’ Thank you for the advice, but that’s not for me,” she clarifies.

Despite the mistake she took as a teenager about Jennifer Aniston, Cheryl continues to be a big fan of the actress. “I still love her,” she says of the 52-year-old, who was recently featured in the TV special “Friends: The Reunion.”

In the video below, we show you how the “Friends” stars have changed over the years.


Previous articleAngelina Jolie: This medical topic is close to her heart
Next articleFast and Furious : Rapper Cardi B will also be in the next part – Entertainment
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv