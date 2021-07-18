First female rapper: Cardi B achieves diamond status with song

Cardi B (28) makes history with her music! The rapper always makes headlines mainly because of her private life. Her turbulent love life with husband Offset (29), for example, regularly provides plenty to talk about. But also career-wise, the “I Like It” singer is once again making a name for herself. Their song “Bodak Yellow” has gone through the roof in such a way that Cardi has now received a very special award: She is the first rapper to achieve diamond status with her music.

The 28-year-old has already received several awards in her career with gold or platinum records. Now she also got a diamond plate for “Bodak Yellow”, like the Recording Industry Association of America in a statement. This means that the single has now sold ten million copies in the USA. By the way, online streams are also included. 150 streams count like a single sale. Never before her has a female rap star reached this milestone.

After the announcement, Cardi a short clip on Twitter, in which she can be seen being surprised with her diamond plaque. “I just wanted to thank you because it wouldn’t have been possible without you. It made me so happy and it really built me up”, she wrote.









Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B at the MTV Video Music Awards 2019

Cardi B at a gig in January 2020

