Sunday, July 18, 2021
HomeNewsBut no wedding with Travis Barker
News

But no wedding with Travis Barker

By Arjun Sethi
0
111




A few days ago, the whole social media world was in turmoil! The reason: speculation about a possible engagement, or even wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. But now there is an all-clear. Because an insider is said to have revealed that there is nothing to the rumors.

Although the clues were already quite clear…

Lightning wedding with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker?

Since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially a couple, they really haven’t let anything burn. Public, very physical expressions of love included. Recently, wild speculation has been circulating that the young couple is engaged or even married. Because the two turtle doves spent a humid and cheerful weekend in Las Vegas. And we all know what happens there.

When Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, shared a photo of the two in her Instagram story and wrote underneath: “I am so happy for you“, it was clear to many: the two got married. And also the Instagram posting of a long-time friend of Kourtney was actually clear. ““… NOW I understand why people get married in Vegas. There is nothing better than love AND a good time“, wrote Glen Oropeza to the photo.




No wedding plans

But now there is an all-clear – the two are said to be neither married nor engaged. At least that’s what an insider reveals to the US celebrity portal TMZ. The two are overjoyed with each other, but there is currently no talk of marriage plans – not yet, as the anonymous source adds.

Travis Barker has been married twice. From 2001 to 2002, he married Melissa Kennedy. He then married his second wife, Shanna Moakler, from whom he separated in 2008. Kourtney, on the other hand, has never been in front of the wedding altar. With Scott Disick she led a years-long, very wild and scandalous on-off pull, until 2015 was finally over.




Previous articleNew music by Shawn Mendes and Co.
Next articleScarlett Johansson in one of the best comic book adaptations that hardly anyone knows
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv