But no wedding with Travis Barker

A few days ago, the whole social media world was in turmoil! The reason: speculation about a possible engagement, or even wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. But now there is an all-clear. Because an insider is said to have revealed that there is nothing to the rumors.

Although the clues were already quite clear…

Lightning wedding with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker?

Since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially a couple, they really haven’t let anything burn. Public, very physical expressions of love included. Recently, wild speculation has been circulating that the young couple is engaged or even married. Because the two turtle doves spent a humid and cheerful weekend in Las Vegas. And we all know what happens there.

When Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, shared a photo of the two in her Instagram story and wrote underneath: “I am so happy for you“, it was clear to many: the two got married. And also the Instagram posting of a long-time friend of Kourtney was actually clear. ““… NOW I understand why people get married in Vegas. There is nothing better than love AND a good time“, wrote Glen Oropeza to the photo.









No wedding plans

But now there is an all-clear – the two are said to be neither married nor engaged. At least that’s what an insider reveals to the US celebrity portal TMZ. The two are overjoyed with each other, but there is currently no talk of marriage plans – not yet, as the anonymous source adds.

Travis Barker has been married twice. From 2001 to 2002, he married Melissa Kennedy. He then married his second wife, Shanna Moakler, from whom he separated in 2008. Kourtney, on the other hand, has never been in front of the wedding altar. With Scott Disick she led a years-long, very wild and scandalous on-off pull, until 2015 was finally over.



