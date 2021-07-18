The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Blake Lively vents her anger at paparazzi +++ Naomi Campbell posts snapshot of her daughter +++ Ashton Kutcher’s space plan met with fierce headwinds.

July 18, 2021



Blake Lively confronts brazen paparazzi



Blake Lively, 33, is fed up: she vents her anger at brazen paparazzi. The actress has three children with Ryan Reynolds, 44, and for them she is now becoming a real lion mother. Under a now deleted Instagram post of a gossip page, she left a furious comment. A screenshot of the post shows the mom of three on the road with her daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1. According to the “Gossip Girl” star, however, the incident does not seem to have happened at all.

“You cut these pictures together to make it look like I’m waving happily. But that’s deceitful,” the 33-year-old says angrily in her commentary. “The real story is, my children were being chased by a man all day. He jumped out. And hid.” Even a passer-by, who had observed the whole thing, is said to have confronted the paparazzo. “Where is your morality? I would like to know that. Or do you just not care about the safety of children?” says Blake Lively. She even tried to negotiate with the photographers, offered them to take a photo of her alone.

“Please stop paying grown men to hide and pursue children,” she adds, “There are so many photos without the kids you could have published. Please delete them. Come on, go with the times.”

July 16, 2021



Naomi Campbell posts snapshot of her daughter



What a surprise it was when Naomi Campbell suddenly announced in May that she had become a mother for the first time at the age of 50. There is no information about the father so far and the top model keeps a very low profile with details about his new life as a mom. Only that it is a girl, Naomi revealed afterwards.

Now she surprisingly posted a photo of her daughter in a colorful body of Versace. Probably a tribute to Gianni Versace, who had his 24th anniversary of death on Thursday, July 15, 2021. “I love you Gianni Versace,” Naomi writes to the post.

Naomi Campbell recently became a mother © instagram.com/naomi

Ashton Kutcher’s space plan met with incomprehension by Mila Kunis



Off into space or not? Mila Kunis, 37, had to talk her husband Ashton Kutcher, 43, out of a crazy dream that she was absolutely not thrilled about. Her interjection: The common children Wyatt, 6 and Dimitri, 4, are still much too small! Nevertheless, Ashton wants to carry out his plan in a few years…

But which one is it about? In an interview with the US news channel “Cheddar News”, the actor talks about his fascination with space. He bought a ticket for a flight into space with Virgin Galactic and should be next. Just a few days earlier, on July 11, owner Richard Branson, 70, was the first to fly into space with his own space company.

When Mila Kunis learned of his plan, she had to talk her husband out of the ludicrous plan. According to Ashton, she threw at his head that it would be “not a wise family decision” because of the children. He then returned his ticket to Virgin Galactic. “But at some point I’ll fly into space!” emphasizes the Hollywood star. Will Mila allow him to do so?

July 15, 2021



Does Irina Shayk love Kanye West? An insider brings light into the darkness



Are they a couple or not? That’s probably the whole of Hollywood wondering, because since the separation of Kanye West, 44, and Kim Kardashian, 40, the rapper is said to have a relationship with model Irina Shayk, 35. The two were even spotted on holiday together in France. However, an insider thinks he knows the true relationship status of the two stars. As he tells “Page Six”, there should be no more than a friendship between them.

Irina is therefore not interested in a liaison with Kanye, the source reveals: “She likes him as a friend, but she does not want a relationship with him”. The insider also has an explanation for the joint holiday of the two: “She went to his birthday party as a friend. There were still 50 other people there.” The model also turned down the rapper’s invitation to accompany him to a show of the label “Balenciaga” in Paris at the beginning of July. According to the source, Irina is currently enjoying her life as a single and “doesn’t want to be associated with anyone right now.”

Nicolas Cage raves about his new wife Riko Shibata



Nicolas Cage, 57, and his newlywed wife made their red carpet debut. Together with Riko Shibata, 26, who is 31 years his junior, the Hollywood actor attended the premiere of his current film “Pig” in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, and immediately revealed a few details about how they got to know each other. Last but not least, the young woman’s pets convinced the 57-year-old to marry her.

“We met in Japan and I thought she was beautiful when I met her. We have a lot in common,” Cage told Entertainment Tonight at the event. “She also likes animals, so I asked her, ‘Do you have pets?’ And she said, ‘Yes, I have flying squirrels.’ She had two short-headed gliders… I thought, ‘That’s it. I think that could work.”

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata tied the knot about five months ago in a small ceremony in Las Vegas. For him, it is already the fifth marriage. Since then, the couple has often been spotted on the road, on carriage rides through New York’s Central Park or looking at their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The premiere with his sweetheart on the red carpet, however, apparently filled Cage with a lot of pride: “I’m really looking forward to taking a photo with her.”

July 14, 2021



Jennifer Lawrence reveals the dark side of her fame



Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence is an integral part of the Hollywood elite. The success came almost overnight for the now 30-year-old: At the age of 21, she was nominated for an Oscar for the first time, two years later she won the award. The film series “The Hunger Games” and “X-Men” not only made Jennifer Lawrence world famous, she is also one of the highest earners in Hollywood.

But the success also brought negative sides, as the actress now reveals in an interview with “t-online”. “I had no idea how to deal with fame, how to behave, or what to say,” Recalls Jennifer Lawrence. “I can still clearly remember the first award season. I was put into clothes in which I did not recognize myself, made up, styled. I felt uncomfortable and strange, like a doll.”

The sudden life in the spotlight came as a surprise to the 30-year-old: “Suddenly all eyes are on you and everyone is hanging on your lips. At the time, I just thought to myself: Don’t listen to myself. I was too young and didn’t feel ready for it yet. I wish I could have protected myself a little more from it.” Jennifer still struggles with her fame today: “Just before a movie starts, it’s particularly bad and I often think to myself: I can’t live like this. Then it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel and I’d love to run away.” In the meantime, however, the actress has developed a method to deal with attention. “I’m not leaving my house,” she says with a laugh. In times of Corona, maybe not the worst idea.

Tara Reid and Ian Ziering shoot joint documentary



For the “Sharknad”Tara Reid, 45, and Ian Ziering, 57, have already taken on sharks several times. Now they venture into dangerous waters with sharks for a documentary as part of the “Shark Week” of the channel “Discovery”. The small but subtle difference: this time they are real and alive.

“Sharks don’t really jump out of the water or eat into a storm or tornado,” Ian Ziering told ET. In “The Real Sharknado”, however, they do just that. The actor clarifies: “They really go into hiding. They stay away from the surface.” To illustrate this, the 57-year-old and his colleague Tara Reid have to drive in a small glass-bottom boat through waters where there are sharks. The two of them are a bit queasy. “They placed fish baits over our heads just to prove that sharks don’t jump out of the water,” the Beverly Hills 90210 star said. “In the beginning I was a bit hesitant to do that, but Tara and I had a great time.

July 13, 2021



Britney Spears jokes with baby announcement



Britney Spears has never made a secret of the fact that she would like to become a mother again. Until now, however, she had been forbidden to do so by her father. With her boyfriend Sam, the 39-year-old could possibly soon fulfill her dream. At least he has father qualities, the singer jokes on Instagram.

To a series of photos that shows her at his side on a hike, the American writes: “Sam looks so much like a father in these pictures.” To do this, she sets three laughing smileys. Maybe a little Britney baby is already on the way? This is not known. The fans would wish it for the singer anyway. In the comments to the photos you can read: ” … and he should be!” Another user expresses her opinion as follows: “I think you should definitely have babies!” Will Britney Spears be able to fulfill her greatest wish for another child at some point?

Gal Gadot Little Daniella makes family happiness perfect



July 12, 2021



Ariana Grande is on holiday in the Netherlands



In mid-May 2021, Ariana Grande, 28, surprised her fans when she married her fiancé Dalton Gomez, 25, in an intimate ceremony. The small celebration was held in Grande’s house in Montecito, California, and only about 20 guests were invited. With a series of pictures, the American pop star finally announced his wedding at the end of May on social media. Now Dalton and Ariana seem to be on their honeymoon, because the “Thank U, Next” performer posted some pictures from Europe.

Currently, the newlyweds are in the Netherlands, as a series of pictures on the singer’s Instagram account confirm. Ariana and Dalton sit on it, among other things, in an above-average pair of Dutch wooden shoes, on aIn the other photo you can see the city center of Amsterdam. The singer comments on the pictures with a snail and a waffle emoji. Obviously, the couple has had a great time in Europe so far.

Amber Heard cheers for Wimbledon final



On July 1, 2021, Amber Heard, 35, surprised her fans with baby news. With a photo of the actress with her daughter, she announced that she had become the mother of little Oonagh Paige. According to media reports, their child was born via surrogate mother. About a week later, the ex of Johnny Depp, 58, apparently took a day off from motherhood and attended the Wimbledon final on July 11, 2021.

In a black blazer and with a high dutt, Amber Heard sat in the audience of the spectacular tennis tournament and cheered on the match between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini. The latter could not win the men’s final, which apparently filled the American with pity. “Someone has to comfort the man,” she shouted into her companion’s cell phone camera during the victory ceremony, as a video in her Instagram story proves.

Sources used: dailymail.co.uk, instagram.com, Cheddar News

