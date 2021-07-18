Monday, July 19, 2021
HomeNewsBillie Eilish is ashamed
News

Billie Eilish is ashamed

By Arjun Sethi
0
118




Billie Eilish is ashamed

© Universal Music

07/18/2021 08:00 PM

Pop singer Billie Eilish is deeply ashamed of her past behavior.

The 19-year-old singer was last in the headlines after an old video surfaced showing her listening to Tyler the Creators hit “Fish” as a young teenager. Billie also put a racist abusive word in her mouth. The process had already caused a stir last month.


Previous articleFirst female rapper: Cardi B achieves diamond status with song
Next articleAriana Grande & Dalton Gomez: Photos from the honeymoon in Holland
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv