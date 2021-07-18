Billie Eilish is ashamed

07/18/2021 08:00 PM

Pop singer Billie Eilish is deeply ashamed of her past behavior.

The 19-year-old singer was last in the headlines after an old video surfaced showing her listening to Tyler the Creators hit “Fish” as a young teenager. Billie also put a racist abusive word in her mouth. The process had already caused a stir last month.









ashamed

As Billie Eilish now confesses in an interview with the Australian “Vogue” magazine, she does not recognize herself in the clip. “It’s really strange how the world can see and remember every aspect of your life. The internet brings things back from everyone’s past and I think, ‘Do you understand that everyone is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed because of their past?'” says the musician.

Billie Eilish no longer stands by the things of the past

She said a lot of things that she doesn’t agree with at all today, Billie clarifies. “The weirdest thing is that nothing ever goes away once it’s on the internet. Every interview I did when I was 15 is still out there, and I’m constantly thinking about it,” admits the ‘Therefore I Am’ performer. (Bang)