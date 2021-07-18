Billie Eilish honest: “Everyone should go to therapy”

Billie Eilish (19) addresses important topics in the marketing of her music! The young musician is currently in the process of releasing her second studio album, whose songs she – as with her first album – is back with her big brother. Finneas O’Connell wrote and produced together. In an interview about the new music project spoke Billie but now not only about the background of their songs, but also about mental health – and the importance of psychological treatment!

It seems that the 19-year-old has a very clear point of view when it comes to mental health. opposite Apple Music She explained: “I love therapy. Everyone should go to therapy” and added: “Even if someone thinks their life is just fantastic and perfect and that nothing is wrong, they should leave.” Of course, this attitude does not come from anywhere: Billie is also in therapy herself – “once a week,” she says.

And these weekly conversations even inspire her to write songs, emphasizes the beauty. This is how I think Billie probably often: “Wow, what we talked about in therapy, I should write about it. That’s really interesting.” That’s why in her new album she sings according to her own statement also of processed things from her past. The title of the project “Happier Than Ever” (German: “Happier than ever”) suggests that the therapy has probably already helped her to great satisfaction.









display

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas

display

Billie Eilish, singer

display

Billie Eilish, April 2021

vote Show result



Tips for Promiflash? Simply send an e-mail to: [email protected]