Sunday, July 18, 2021
Bella Thorne shows up in sexy lingerie on Instagram

By Arjun Sethi
Bella Thorne_281220

Copyright: picture alliance / dpa

Ex-Disney star Bella Thorne is sexy on Instagram as usual. The stock photo was taken in November 2014 in California.

Volker Reinert (pure)


Cologne – Hollywood starlet Bella Thorne (23) is now known for not being stingy with her charms.

The ex-Disney star once again posted sexy snapshots of himself on Instagram on Sunday (December 27).

In keeping with the winter season, Bella Thorne shows herself in skimpy lingerie in artificial snow. The 23-year-old has only thrown on a coat…

Bella Thorne has over 24 million Instagram followers

“Why not?” writes Bella Thorne to her hot-cold snow pictures.

Her 24.2 million Instagram subscribers (as of December 28) definitely like the revealing photos.

  • “Hot!”
  • “You’re an ice queen!”
  • “Beautiful, as ever!”
  • “You’re so hot, no one gets cold.”

Bella Thorne: Former child star now makes erotic films

The cute, cute image of the 23-year-old is now yesterday’s snow. So Thorne switched to another business.

In addition to appearances as an actress in Hollywood, Bella Thorne now also shoots erotic films as a director. And quite successfully. She has even won several awards for her film debut “Her & Him” from 2019.

Since August 2020, it has also been represented on the Platform OnlyFans, which is primarily known for pornographic content.

Thorne revealed to the US newspaper “Los Angeles Times” that she has generated about 1.69 million euros in less than a week exclusively via OnlyFans.

Thus, she holds the previous record on the website.

Bella Thorne: Her career

Thorne became famous at the age of 13 – at that time she starred in the Disney sitcom “Shake it up” and experienced her big breakthrough. In addition to her acting career, she is also a sought-after model and occasionally heard as a singer. (people)



Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
