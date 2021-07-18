Anime Summer Season 2021: Overview of Simulcasts

You are here: Series junkies » News »

The anime summer season 2021 has started. You want to know which provider has grabbed which series and when it runs exactly? Then you will find all the information in our practical overview.

The Aquatope on White Sand (c) P.A. Works

The doors of the new anime summer season 2021 are open. The streaming services Crunchyroll, Wakanim, Anime on Demand and Netflix have once again divided the parallel broadcast via simulcast among themselves. With which provider you can find which series, you can see here in our overview. This also includes seasons that started with the last season and are currently continuing, as well as any OVAs.

Crunchyroll

“ Aware! Meisaku-kun Season 6 ” – Fridays at 12:00

” – Fridays at 12:00 “ Battle Game in 5 Seconds ” – From 12 July 2021

” – From 12 July 2021 “ Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ” – Sundays at 11:00 am

” – Sundays at 11:00 am “ D_CIDE DREAMING ” – From 10 July 2021

” – From 10 July 2021 “ Digimon Adventure: (2020) ” – Sunday mornings

” – Sunday mornings “ Dragon Quest: Dai’s Adventure ” – Saturday mornings

” – Saturday mornings “ Drug Store in Another World ” – Wednesdays at 16:00

” – Wednesdays at 16:00 “ Fena: Pirate Princess ” – Summer 2021

” – Summer 2021 “ Girlfriend, Girlfriend ” – Fridays at 21:00

” – Fridays at 21:00 “ How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom ” – Saturdays at 19:30

” – Saturdays at 19:30 “ I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 ” – Fridays at 18:30

” – Fridays at 18:30 “ IDOLiSH7: Third BEAT! ” – Sundays at 16:00

” – Sundays at 16:00 “ Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House ” – Every fourth Thursday of the month

” – Every fourth Thursday of the month “ Love Live! superstar!! ” – Mondays at 20:00

” – Mondays at 20:00 “ Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S ” – Wednesdays at 18:00

” – Wednesdays at 18:00 “ My Hero Academia 5th Season ” – Saturdays at 11:30 am

” – Saturdays at 11:30 am “ My Next Life As a Villainess X ” – Fridays at 20:15

” – Fridays at 20:15 “ Night Head 2041 ” – From 14 July 2021

” – From 14 July 2021 “ One Piece ” – Sundays at 17:00 (Only available for VIP)

” – Sundays at 17:00 (Only available for VIP) “ Peach Boy Riverside ” – Thursdays at 16:30

” – Thursdays at 16:30 “ Remake Our Life! ” – Saturdays at 16:30

” – Saturdays at 16:30 SD Gundam World Heroes – Thursdays at 12:00 pm

“ Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles ” – Mondays at 20:30

” – Mondays at 20:30 “ That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 ” – Tuesdays at 17:00

” – Tuesdays at 17:00 “ The Aquatope on White Sand ” – Thursdays at 18:30

” – Thursdays at 18:30 “ The Great Jahy Will Not be Defeated! ” – From 1 August 2021

” – From 1 August 2021 “ The Idaten Know Only Peace ” – From 23 July 2021

” – From 23 July 2021 “ Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai 9 ” – From 11 July 2021

” – From 11 July 2021 “ To Your Eternity “- Mondays at 18:30

“- Mondays at 18:30 “ Tokyo Revengers ” – Saturdays at 21:00

” – Saturdays at 21:00 “ TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You -SNS- ” (OVA) – August 17, 2021

” (OVA) – August 17, 2021 “ TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy- ” Wednesdays at 17:00

” Wednesdays at 17:00 “ Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2 ” – Saturdays at 13:15

Wakanim

“ Blue Reflection Ray ” – Fridays at 19:55

” – Fridays at 19:55 “ Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU – ” Thursdays at 17:30

” Thursdays at 17:30 “ Kageki Shojo!! ” – Saturdays at 18:00

” – Saturdays at 18:00 “ Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan ” – Mondays at 18:00

” – Mondays at 18:00 “ LINK CLICK ” – Fridays at 17:00

” – Fridays at 17:00 “ One Piece ” – Mondays at 17:00 (only available for VIP)

” – Mondays at 17:00 (only available for VIP) “ RE-MAIN ” – Saturdays at 19:30

” – Saturdays at 19:30 “ Scarlet Nexus ” – Thursdays at 15:30

” – Thursdays at 15:30 “ SD Gundam World Heroes “- Thursdays at 12:00 UMr

“- Thursdays at 12:00 UMr “ Sonny Boy ” – Thursdays at 18:30

” – Thursdays at 18:30 “ The Case Study of Vanitas ” – Fridays at 18:30

” – Fridays at 18:30 “ The Detective Is Already Dead ” – Sundays at 15:30

” – Sundays at 15:30 “ The Duke of Death and His Black Maid ” – Sundays at 15:30

” – Sundays at 15:30 “ The Dungeon of Black Company ” – Fridays at 16:00

” – Fridays at 16:00 “ The Honor at Magic High School ” – Saturdays at 18:00

” – Saturdays at 18:00 “ Wonder Egg Priority Special Episode ” – June 29, 2021

Anime on Demand

“ Dragon Quest: Dai’s Adventure ” – Saturdays at 12:00

” – Saturdays at 12:00 “ Battle Game in 5 Seconds ” – From 12 July 2021

” – From 12 July 2021 “ How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom ” – Saturdays at 19:30

” – Saturdays at 19:30 “ Love Live! superstar!! ” – Mondays at 20:00

” – Mondays at 20:00 “ Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S ” – Wednesdays at 18:00

” – Wednesdays at 18:00 “ My Hero Academia 5th Season ” – Saturdays at 11:30 am

” – Saturdays at 11:30 am “ My Next Life As a Villainess X ” – Fridays at 20:15

” – Fridays at 20:15 “ One Piece ” – Sundays at 17:00

” – Sundays at 17:00 “ That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 ” – Tuesdays at 17:00

” – Tuesdays at 17:00 “ To Your Eternity ” – Mondays at 18:30

Netflix