Selena & Justin: Was THAT the real reason for separation?

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were once the dream couple of Hollywood: Young, sexy and rich af, the two seemed at first glance as if they were made for each other. From 2011 on, the relationship drama of the two dragged on for a whole seven years. They came together, they separated, they came together, they separated… Gomez herself has an explanation for why her relationship with Justin and all the other men was doomed to failure.

The back and forth between Gomez and Bieber

Unbelievable, but true: It’s been ten years since Gomez and Bieber first got together. The two performed together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, making their relationship official in 2011. “I don’t like to hide, Gomez said in an interview with Seventeen at the time. “I like to keep certain things to myself, but at the end of all days I’m 18 and I’m going to fall in love“, says the singer and actress. For a year, the relationship was stable, despite small dramas (Bieber was said to have fathered a child with a fan. He didn’t). In 2012, it was even said that the two wanted to get engaged, but decided at the end of the year to separate. Their blatant obligations are said to have led to the fact that there was no time left for a relationship. Shortly after the separation, they were seen together again, but a dispute in January 2013 is said to have brought them apart – for the time being.

A few months later, they were apparently reunited, because Gomez flew to Norway to attend a concert by Bieber. Shortly before Christmas then again the end, which Bieber confirmed in an interview with Power 106 FM. You would take a “break” – for fans this meant hoping for a (re)reunion. They didn’t have to ask for it for a long time. In 2014, the two came together again, but each had to struggle with personal problems. Bieber was in trouble because he had been driving drunk, Gomez was struggling with her illness, which eventually went so far that a friend had to save her from death! In Paris, the two were seen together, but Bieber was later seen with Kendall Jenner – which (rumor has it) led to Gomez leaving Paris by plane. Aiaiai! Are you still coming along? 😂









In January 2015, Gomez was with Anton Zedd, Bieber released songs during the time, which apparently allulated to his ex-relationship with Gomez. When asked if he could reconnect with Gomez, Bieber replied in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres: “That could happen.” Shortly thereafter, the two love-hungry were seen together again! In January 2016, however, Bieber posted a photo with Hailey Baldwin (later Bieber), which led to a social media dispute with Gomez. phew. They got along in 2017, were seen together more often and even officially came together again in 2018. In June, however, it became clear to everyone involved that he was dating Hailey again and that was finally it with the two (right?! 🤣). Did you count? We’re not quite sure how many times the two of them tried. four times? five times? six times?

Selena believes she is “cursed”

Some people claim justin made Selena “sick” and was responsible for her mental health issues. The singer does not even go into such rumors, but has the feeling that in terms of relationship “cursed==See also==* In an interview with Vogue Australia, the singer talked about her problems with relationships: “I was far too young to be confronted with certain things during my relationships.” Sometimes her fans are also problematic, who pounce on every new guy with whom she only makes short eye contact. As with Aaron Dominguez: He had to listen to some really nasty comments when he appeared in pictures together with Gomez. The two worked on a scene of “Only Murders in the Building”, as it turned out later. Los Angeles Times later told Gomez in horror: “I really thought, ‘No wonder no guy wants to date me!‘” At the moment, however, she is not looking for a relationship anyway, she tells E.T. After all the drama of the last few years, we can understand Gomez very well! 😊

