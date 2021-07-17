Selena Gomez whistles on beauty standards & gains weight

Instead of continuing to be fooled by business and social media, Selena enjoys a life away from the limelight and is finally happy.

Life without Instagram

“I think I would have a lot of people who don’t like me if I said yes. If I could find a balanced, happy middle ground, that would be great, but I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t the identity of some. [Personen in] of my generation,” Selena Gomez said in February 2020, using her notoriety to engage directly with Instagram and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his co-CEO Sheryl Sandberg. In a text message, the acting singer addressed the duo as follows: “It’s been a while since we sat together. We have a serious problem. Facebook and Instagram are used to spread hatred, false information, racism and fanaticism. I ask both of you to help stop it. Please block groups and users who focus on spreading hate speech, violence and false information.”

Whether she has received an answer so far is not known. Selena, on the other hand, has used the corona crisis to really switch off and enjoy life to the fullest. She also wants to be a real role model and admit her mistakes to herself. That’s why Gomez posted some Instagram stories in a gym in mid-June 2021, trying to hit from the three-point line… but failed and took this with humor:

.@selenagomez playing basketball with her friends pic.twitter.com/oknQKXfuEI





— Selena Gomez Charts (@SGChartUpdate) June 10, 2021

No desire for beauty ideals

The 28-year-old herself looks visibly happier and also seems to be able to show off her curves well. The fact that it has not focused on the perfect number on the scale for a long time is irrelevant.

“Society is constantly telling us that we’re not enough, so I wanted to start a brand to challenge and remove that pressure – to change the conversation. My goal with [meiner eigenen Marke] Rare Beauty is to eliminate these unrealistic beauty standards. I’ve seen from my own experience how these impossible ideals have affected my mental health, and I know many people who felt the same way.”

And it is precisely for this reason that Gomez himself has founded a new initiative. “Mental Health 101” is the name of the campaign with which the acting singer helps young people with mental health problems to get professional help faster.

“Mental Health 101”

In a post on Instagram, she said: “Today I am incredibly grateful that we have launched the ‘Mental Health 101’ campaign. This initiative is very close to my heart because of my own mental health issues. I know firsthand how scary and lonely it can feel to have to fight anxiety and depression alone at a young age. If I had learned about my mental health earlier—had I been taught in school the way I was taught about other subjects—my journey could have been very different. This campaign is very close to my heart because of my own mental health issues. The world needs to know that mental health is important. It’s just as important as your physical health, and I wish we could appreciate that, not just through words, but through actions.”