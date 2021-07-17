Pokémon: Take it Home – Mabel shares new song & video in collaboration with Pokémon

The new track is part of the compilation “Pokémon 25: The Album”, which will be released by Capitol Records in autumn 2021. Mabel joins “P25 Music” alongside Katy Perry, Post Malone, J Balvin and other artists to be announced.

The celebrations for the 25th anniversary of “Pokémon” continue with today’s release of “Take It Home”, a new song by BRIT Award-winning artist Mabel, who recorded it exclusively for the upcoming compilation album P25 Music. With its rousing rhythm and a sparkling summer vibe, the song celebrates friends you can rely on. The compilation album, which will be released this fall by Capitol Records, is part of a large, year-round music campaign by The Pokémon Company International in collaboration with Universal Music Group.









In the playful, official video for “Take It Home”, Mabel can be seen after a long day in her hotel room. While zapping through the TV channels, she comes across a Pokémon channel to her delight. The beloved characters relax her and she falls asleep. In the dream, she follows a chubby bus through a corridor and explores with him the hotel, which has turned into a dark but sparkling dream world. Mabel enters the stage together with a troupe of dancers and also a Pikachu has a short appearance. The video was directed by Sophia Ray (Ella Eyre, Little Mix, Amber Mark) at London’s iconic Savoy Hotel.

“I’ve been a Pokémon fan for years and I was thrilled to take the opportunity to participate in the P25 program. It was so much fun to work with Pikachu and my absolute favorite Pokémon, Pummeluff, on the ‘Take It Home’ video. I hope the fans enjoy the song as much as I enjoyed working on it to celebrate 25 years of Pokémon!”

Mabel

“Mabel’s incredible talent and pop sensibility brings tremendous fun to Pokémon’s P25 Music campaign to celebrate 25 years of Pokémon. Music fans will love ‘Take It Home’ and Pokémon fans will love a chubby pouf, a lively Pokémon that also loves to sing, in Mabel’s dynamic video. A virtuoso collaboration for our 25th anniversary celebration!”

Colin Palmer, Vice President of Marketing, The Pokémon Company International