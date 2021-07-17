Natalie Imbruglia: Her ex-swimmer raved about Aniston

Natalie Imbruglia’s ex David Schwimmer used to be in love with his “Friends” co-star Jennifer Aniston. What do you think the singer has to say about it?







She keeps a cool head: Singer Natalie Imbruglia (46) dated “Friends” star David Schwimmer (54) in the 90s. In the reunion episode of the sitcom, which aired a few weeks ago, the actor revealed that he had been in love with co-star Jennifer Aniston (52) at the time. Now Imbruglia commented on the sensitive issue. “I’m okay with everything that happened back then,” she said on the “Kyle & Jackie O” radio show in Australia. Their relationship was “a long time ago” and she could not even say exactly when they were together.

However, one memory has remained in her memory to this day. “I remember being on set and I remember everyone being very sweet and very, very nice,” the musician said. Whether Swimmer and Aniston flirted with each other at the time, she could not answer: “I don’t know if that happened.”

Swimmers and Aniston never got closer



At the end of May, HBO Max aired the long-awaited reunion of the “Friends” actors. Schwimmer and Aniston, who play Ross and Rachel in the series, revealed that they had feelings for each other at the time. However, both asserted that they had never come closer. “One of us has always been in a relationship and we have never crossed that line,” says Schwimmer.

SpotOnNews