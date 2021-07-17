Kris Jenner: That’s what she says about Kim Kardashian’s breakup

Kim Kardashian’s and Kanye West’s marriage has failed. Now head of the family Kris Jenner speaks for the first time.

Kris Jenner (65) speaks publicly for the first time about the separation and upcoming divorce of her daughter Kim Kardashian (40). Her marriage to Kanye West (43, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”) is known to have failed. “The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and support each other and we love each other very, very, very much – so all I want is for these two children to be happy,” Jenner said on Thursday in the ” The Kyle & Jackie O Show “. “And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal,” she continued. After all, there are a lot of children.

When asked if viewers would see Kardashian and West’s decision to split up last season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the mother of six replied, “You could.” “I don’t know what they chose in the final because we haven’t even seen the first show,” she said. “Kim wanted to process this at her own pace with her own family, so I think it’s up to her,” Jenner said. “If she feels like it, I’m sure she will say what there is to say.”









Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The two have four children together: daughters North (7) and Chicago (3) and sons Saint (5) and Psalm (1).

Four children and a billion-dollar fortune?

The divorce will not only be about the four children, but also about the alleged billion-dollar fortune of the two US stars. In January it became known that Kardashian was working with dreaded divorce attorney Laura Wasser. According to recent reports, West’s fortune is said to have grown to $ 6.6 billion. That would make him the richest black man in the US, as “The Hollywood Reporter” goes on to say. But the specific sums, which are to be composed of, among other things, merits in the areas of music, fashion and stocks, are not known.