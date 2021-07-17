Kim Kardashian: Secret meetings with ex-Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently meeting secretly to gradually advance their divorce and resolve custody issues, but that’s exactly what is problematic.

Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kanye West, 44, announced the end of their tumultuous marriage in February this year. But the divorce, which involves the distribution of assets and custody of their four children, is anything but easy. The rapper is said to own more than the equivalent of 1.5 billion euros, while the budget of the reality star is estimated at just under 839 million euros.

A friend of the wealthy celebrity couple told OK Magazine that the two meet secretly to clarify details of their complicated divorce. Kanye flies in especially for these meetings in his private jet from Wyoming, where he currently lives. The rapper owns a very private ranch there, to which he has retired since the separation. Kim continues to live with the children on their estate in posh Hidden Hills near Los Angeles.

Their children North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2, have been living with Kim since their separation. But that’s exactly what always causes ignition for the two. The couple is dealing with an incredibly complicated divorce, although much of it is kept out of the public eye. The two stars do their best to protect their children from the drama. “They want to carry out the divorce in a step-by-step settlement and are trying to deal with each other civilly and peacefully in order to facilitate the negotiations,” reports the insider. Kanye, who started a romance with model Irina Shayk, 35, a few weeks ago, wants joint custody and “is anything but satisfied with the current situation,” according to the friend.









Difficult negotiations with the ex-couple



But the negotiations prove to be tough, as neither of them wants to give in. Kim is worried about leaving the children in his care, as she thinks Kanye’s mood swings are unpredictable. The rapper and successful designer is said to suffer from bipolar disorder. “Kim hopes to get to a point where she sees herself and Kanye as co-parents on an equal footing,” the friend adds. “So far, the meetings have been polite and everyone wants it to stay that way until they can reach an agreement.”

Sources used: OK Magazine, own research

