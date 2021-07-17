Saturday, July 17, 2021
Kendall Jenner: New couple photos! She floats with friend Devin on cloud nine

By Arjun Sethi
Top model Kendall Jenner (25) and basketball star Devin Booker (24) apparently do not like to carry their relationship into the public eye. They prefer to enjoy their privacy. But now, according to “promiflash.de”, there were super sweet cuddly photos of the two lovers in the Instagram story of the reality TV star.

Top model Kendall Jenner in love happiness

With these magical snapshots, it is immediately clear that the couple is floating in seventh heaven. The two have been together for a year now and on this occasion Kendall Jenner finally let her fans participate in their love happiness. In the pictures, she and her boyfriend can be seen tightly embraced. They seem as if they can hardly be separated from each other and cling so intimately to each other that there can be no doubt about their feelings for each other. It really seems to have sparked – are the two already planning the next steps?




Member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan: Awarded for a year

Devin Booker also presented pictures from his private life with his famous girlfriend in his Instagram story for the one-year-old and repeatedly referred to the 52 weeks or 365 days that he has been able to spend at the side of the beautiful Kendall since the summer of 2020.

In 2019, a year earlier, Kendall dated a basketball star with the Australian Ben Simmons (24). She was also already together with musician Harry Styles (27) and with Justin Bieber (27) she was accused of a relationship years ago – which she denied.

According to “promiflash.de”, Kendall and her new boyfriend were recently spotted at a meeting with Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber (24), in which Kendall’s sister Kylie (23) and her on-off boyfriend Travis Scott (29) are also said to have been present.

When you see the enchanting photos of Kendall and Devin, however, no more thoughts should be wasted on their ex-husbands anyway. And all the stalkers she has to fight with again and again now know exactly who she always has very close to her side as a protector.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
