The Hollywood news of the day in the GALA ticker



July 9, 2021



Hilaria Baldwin shares special photo of son Rafael



Hilaria Baldwin, 37, is known for raising her six children liberally with actor Alec Baldwin, 62. Nevertheless, she is very happy when her son Rafael decides for “normal clothes” for once. The six-year-old usually only wears pajamas. Via Instagram, the mother of six now shares a snapshot of her son, in which he can be seen in a plaid shirt, riding trousers and small boots on a paddock. A sight that makes Hilaria emotional, as she reveals. “He loves his pajamas and he is always allowed to dress as he pleases… but it’s nice to see him like that,” she enthuses.

Nevertheless, she wants to continue to give her second oldest offspring all the freedom and explains: “I want him to feel 100 percent like Rafael. Let our babies find their own way in due course… These parent lessons outshine my journey as a mom over and over again.”

At this point, our editorial team has content from Instagram

integrated. Due to your privacy settings, this content has not been loaded to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to view. These providers

may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider.

Further information can be found in the data protection information.

July 8, 2021



Heidi Klum is happy about a personal note from Duchess Meghan



Heidi Klum, 46, and Duchess Meghan, 39, seem to have a special bond. The German top model recently received a signed copy of the Royal’s children’s book delivered free of charge. In her Insta story, the mother of four thanks for the special edition of “The Bench”. “Thank you for sending it to me,” Heidi can be heard saying off-screen as she leafs through the book and reacts audibly amazed to the intimate dedication.

© instagram.com/heidiklum

“Dear Heidi,” reads one of the first pages in Meghan’s beautifully curved handwriting, “from one mom to another. I hope it brings you joy.” A wish that has apparently been fulfilled.

“Counting Crows” frontman Adam Duritz chats about relationship with Jennifer Aniston



Jennifer Aniston, 52, has more than one famous ex-boyfriend. In addition to Brad Pitt, 57, and Justin Theroux, 49, Adam Duritz, 56, is also among them. The singer, who celebrated great success with the band “Counting Crows”, especially in the 90s, now recalls his relationship with the Hollywood beauty in an interview with “VICE TV” – before her big breakthrough in the sitcom “Friends”. The musician and actress met in the legendary nightclub “The Viper Room”. “A few of my friends lied to me and told me that she had fallen in on me. The same friends lied to her and told her I was into her,” the 56-year-old recalls, adding: “I honestly had no idea who she was, I was on tour throughout ‘Friends’. I had never seen it, I think.”

Adam Duritz apparently has only good memories of his now very famous ex-girlfriend, describing her as “very nice, very funny, very pretty”. In 1995 they began to date, but their liaison was not to last. “It didn’t last long, but she’s a nice girl,” he concluded.

Adam Duritz © Getty Images

July 7, 2021



Sharon Stone: Is she dating a rapper 38 years her junior?



Sharon Stone, 63, has apparently taken a look. The lucky one is said to be the rapper RMR, 25. An unusual couple that causes a lot of speculation. The “Basic Instinct” star has not yet confirmed the alleged relationship. But according to “Page Six”, the two are said to have been spotted together in several clubs in Los Angeles last week.

“They cuddled, popped the corks and danced to hip-hop,” a source told the portal. In their accompaniment were the singers PND, 28, and Chris Brown, 32, it is said. “RMR respects her and thinks she’s cool,” says another insider, claiming that the Hollywood star and the musician have done a lot together in recent months. “They have a great time together, are on the same wavelength and have a unique friendship”.









At this point, our editorial team has content from Instagram

integrated. Due to your privacy settings, this content has not been loaded to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to view. These providers

may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider.

Further information can be found in the data protection information.

RMR, whose real name is not known, wears a black mask and golden grille on his teeth as a signature look. He gained fame in February 2020 with his song “Rascal”.

Britney Spears: Her lawyer resigns



It was only on July 6, 2021 that it became known that the manager of singer Britney Spears, 39, has resigned, now Spears’ lawyer is also leaving his client. Corresponding applications are said to have been submitted to the court. Accordingly, the lawyer Sam Ingham and a law firm from Los Angeles want to be relieved of their duties to Spears. Ingham has represented the singer in court since her mental breakdown in 2008. At the time, Spears’ father Jamie, 69, was declared her guardian.

For years, the 39-year-old has been fighting against this guardianship. In court at the end of June 2021, she stated in an emotional statement that she felt exploited by her family and her managers and could not freely decide on a lawyer. A judge recently rejected the singer’s request for an end to guardianship.

July 6, 2021



Jennifer Lopez: “I’m super happy”



Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, have still not officially confirmed their love comeback. However, the two Hollywood stars can hardly deny their second relationship attempt, after all, they have been regularly spotted for months while turteln and photographed by paparazzi. So it should not be long before “Bennifer” finally make their love official. Last but not least, the latest statement of the “Let’s Get Loud” singer during an interview suggests this. “I’m super happy,” J.Lo explains on “The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music,” adding, “I know people always ask themselves, ‘How are you? What is going on? Are you okay?’ That’s it. I’ve never felt better.” This is also clearly visible in pictures that show her holding hands with the “Daredevil” star at a romantic dinner or in front of her luxury villa in Miami.

Nevertheless, the 51-year-old apparently wants to keep her not-so-secret secret secret to herself and clarifies: “I want the people I care about – because they are very important to me – to know that I have really arrived at a point in my life where I am doing great on my own.” A statement that is surprising, because after her separation from professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, 45, in April, the actress and singer did not seem to have stayed alone for too long, was spotted just a few days later with Ben Affleck boarding a plane on the way to Montana. “And I think once you get to that point, the most wonderful things happen to you that you could never have imagined would happen to you again in your life,” she said. “I love all the love that is being shown to me right now and all the lovely wishes. And I just want everyone to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.” aha!

July 5, 2021



Liz Hurley’s son inherits nothing from his father’s fortune



For Liz Hurley, 56, and her son Damian, 19, it’s bad news: Damian’s grandfather Peter Bing has enforced in court that his grandson be removed from his father’s £180 million will. In 2020, Steve Bing, †55, passed away, leaving the millions of bequeaths. Damian and his half-sister Kira Kerkorian, 23, get nothing because they are illegitimate children. Liz Hurley and Steve Bing were a couple in 2002, after a short liaison son Damian was born. Only after a DNA test did the multimillionaire acknowledge his paternity; However, there was no contact between him and his son. Shortly before his death, Steve and Damian are said to have become closer. On the first anniversary of his father’s death, the 19-year-old posted touching words on Instagram.

At this point, our editorial team has content from Instagram

integrated. Due to your privacy settings, this content has not been loaded to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to view. These providers

may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider.

Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Liz Hurley assumes that it was Steve Bing’s will to be belit off to his children. According to the Daily Mail, he fought in the last year of his life for his children to inherit accordingly. Before the multimillionaire died, it was even decided in court that Damian and Kira are entitled to inherit. According to the magazine, the actress is glad that her ex-boyfriend never has to know that his father Peter’s vocation was successful and Steve will not leave anything to his children.

