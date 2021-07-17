He shows his daughter’s face for the first time









The Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: Channing Tatum shows his daughter +++ Renée Zellweger should be taken again +++ Jennifer Aniston about unpleasant baby rumors.

June 25, 2021

Channing Tatum publishes a picture with his daughter

The daughter of Channing Tatum, 41, and Jenna Dewan, 40, is already eight years old, but her parents have consistently kept the little one out of the media so that Everly’s face was previously unknown. However, the actor now appears to have decided to publicly show his daughter on social media. He posted a picture of himself and Everly on the beach on Instagram.

“You are my world and my heart,” writes Papa Channing under the photo, making his daughter a touching declaration of love. They seem to have had a lot of fun on the beach. “You look at the moon in this photo and told me about the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and we ran into the water looking for her,” recaps the 41-year-old. Inspired, he ends his post with the words: “One day you will read this and I hope that you will laugh about it”.

Renée Zellweger in love again?

Renée Zellweger, 52, should be taken again! And her potential new lover is no stranger. British TV star Ant Anstead, 42, is said to have captured her heart. As “E! Online” writes, the two are said to have met while filming together on the set of the Discovery + show “Celebrity IOU Joyride”.

The spicy detail: Ant has just been divorced. In September 2019, his ex-wife Christina Anstead, 37, gave birth to a son. A year later, the two applied for the annulment of the marriage – but they have officially divorced only a few days. Does Renée Zellweger have anything to do with it?

June 24, 2021

Jennifer Aniston talks about her mental health

Jennifer Aniston, 52, has been in public for over 30 years – and rumors of a possible pregnancy of the Hollywood actress have been around for almost as long. Speculations, which probably cause uncomfortable questions in her family again and again, as Aniston reveals in an interview with “People”.

“What’s that? Are you going to have a baby? Are you getting married?” – Questions from close relatives that increasingly incriminated Jennifer Aniston. “When and how many years will it take for you [your family members] to ignore this stupid thing?”, She wonders. One reason why the “Friends” star decided to go into therapy. The actress now knows that meditation, yoga, her dogs and a beautiful sunset in front of her villa in Bel-Air are the things “that give her peace” – and make you forget the constant baby rumors.

June 23, 2021

Paris Hilton: “I’m more interested in babies”

For Paris Hilton, 40, a lot has changed in the past few years. The hotel heiress withdrew from the public eye and found the love of her life in the entrepreneur Carter Reum. In February, Hilton even announced the engagement. It is these events that have completely changed the focus of the former “The Simple Life” actress. Away from the millions, towards a family.

“Now that I’m so incredibly happy and in love in my personal life, I’m not that interested in billions anymore. I’m more interested in babies,” said Paris Hilton on the Just for Variety podcast. An attitude that came with their stable partnership. Previously, money for the millionaire heiress was “synonymous with freedom and independence”. A baby is now in the focus of the couple – as early as January, Hilton revealed that she had had several egg cells removed and had started in vitro fertilization. The 40-year-old and her fiancé want twins: a boy and a girl.

