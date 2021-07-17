“Fast & Furious”: Cardi B will play in the tenth part

“Fast & Furious 9” is coming soon. Vin Diesel already reveals that Cardi B will play again in the following part.

Numerous stars race across the screen in "Fast & Furious 9". Rapper Cardi B (28), who can also be seen, has left a positive impression on the makers and should be there again in the following tenth part. This is confirmed by lead actor Vin Diesel (53) even before the release of the current film, which is to be released in German cinemas on 15 July.









In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight”, Diesel explains that the story of the character played by Cardi B will be continued. “We are very happy to develop her character and extend it to the final,” explains the actor. It is currently not clear whether only part ten of the series is actually meant, or also the already planned eleventh flick, with which the main story is to be decided, as became known in October 2020. In the ninth part, the rapper can be seen as Leysa, who has a connection to the past of main character Dominic Toretto (Diesel).

She is already part of the family



Director Justin Lin (49), who is responsible for “Fast & Furious 9” and will also shoot the two upcoming films, raves about the rapper in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight”. “I love Cardi, you know?” explains Lin. She came to the set and belonged to the big “Fast & Furious” family from the very first minute. The director would therefore work with her at any time.

Fans can also look forward to another special figure. In conversation with “E! Diesel previously hinted that Meadow Walker, 22, the daughter of the late Paul Walker (1973-2013), could become part of the series. While he gave no details, he declared, “I wouldn’t rule anything out.” Walker is best known for his portrayal of “Fast & Furious” character Brian O’Conner before his tragic accidental death in 2013.

In addition to Cardi B and Diesel, numerous other stars can be seen in the ninth part, including Michelle Rodriguez (42), Tyrese Gibson (42), Jordana Brewster (41), Helen Mirren (75), Kurt Russell (70) and Charlize Theron (45).

SpotOnNews