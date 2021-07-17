Cardi B X Reebok: This sportswear collection celebrates the female body

Cardi B X Reebok: The rapper’s first clothing collection pays homage to 90s sportswear and is intended to empower and inspire women *.

Cardi B, known for her eccentric manner, is one of the most complex contemporary rappers: inside – she plays with clichés, makes them her own and with her expressive personality has become an absolute pop culture phenomenon. In order to give her followers an important personal message, the Reebok brand ambassador’s first joint clothing collection stands for staying true to yourself (always!). The Cardi-B designs reflect her open and provocative attitude, which nevertheless does not take herself too seriously.

Cardi B X Reebok: B Unapologatically U

The collection picks up on Reebok’s retro silhouettes from the 90s and reinterprets them under the creative direction of the rapper. Transparent and extravagant, like Cardi B itself, the pieces should inspire their wearers inside to stand by themselves and not let external influences dissuade them from their dreams: “I’m so happy about my very first clothing collection with Reebok!” says Cardi B about her debut. “I was so involved in the process, I tried every single piece to make sure it would be perfect for women everywhere. No matter what figure or height, I want women to feel confident from head to toe.”









Cardi BX Reebok: The pieces of the “Summertime Fine” collection are what you need for the summer

With a size range from 2 XS to 4 XL, which is designed for women * of various body types, and curve-hugging cuts, the collection encourages people to show themselves – as usual, the rapper makes no compromises when it comes to inclusion and diversity . The looks, which are in the colors lilac, bright red and black, can be combined in monochrome and shape the body – thanks to ingenious cut-outs and mesh inlays – almost like a sculpture. To match the outfits in a retro look, there are color-coordinated models of the Reebook cult sneaker “Club C”, which was reissued under Cardi B’s direction (last year) – as with her songs, she doesn’t do any in cooperation with Reebok either half measures.