Bloom, Dobrev & Co.: The hottest looks at the amfAR Gala 2021

That evening, one star shone brighter than the next. It is probably the most glamorous night of the annual Cannes Film Festival: the amfAR Gala. At the event in the south of France, not only is the guest list top-class, but the fashion is also at its best. Because for the top-class event, the invited celebrities dressed themselves up properly and showed themselves in the best thread their wardrobe has to offer. These are probably the most memorable looks at the amfAR Gala 2021.

One of the Hollywood ladies present who made a fabulous performance was Rachel Brosnahan (30). The “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” actress wore a peach-colored ball gown that made her look like a real princess. Nina Dobrev (32) also honored the event. In contrast to Rachel, the actress opted for a sexy outfit and proved how endlessly long her legs are. Her former Vampire Diaries colleague Kat Graham (31) was apparently also in favor of showing a little more skin. So she strolled down the red carpet in a sparkling short mini dress.









In addition to the smartly dressed women, there were also some men of creation who managed to turn countless heads for them – as was the case with Orlando Bloom (44), Lucas Bravo and Spike Lee (64). While the two actors went for a classic look, the filmmaker had a lot more courage to show his colors. He wore a bright yellow jacket with a green floral pattern, which he combined with blue trousers.

But the most memorable moment of this year’s amfAR gala goes to Bella Thorne (23) and her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo (28). The couple showed up together on the red carpet and turtled as much as they could. The highlight of the ex-Disney star’s outfit: a choker necklace with the name of his friend.