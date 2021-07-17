Baby trade! Was Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox not an orphan?

Big headlines about Angelina Jolie’s (46) son Maddox (19)! In 2002, the actress had adopted the little boy from Cambodia together with her then husband Billy Bob Thornton (65). The boy had been seven months old and orphaned at the time. But now there are apparently new insights into the origin of the now 20-year-old – and according to them, he was neither orphaned nor was he released for adoption!

how The Sun , a documentation on the adoption processes in Cambodia is currently being worked on. The mediator Lauryn Galindo, who organized the admission of the children for years – and this is said to have been quite unethical! According to the reports, there is a possibility that Maddox’s parents are still alive and were deceived by Lauryn Galindo’s staff to have their babies.

Filmmaker Elizabeth Jacobs now wants to get to the bottom of the alleged scandal in her documentary “The Stolen Children”. The producer herself was adopted as a baby from Cambodia – and also wants to clarify their own origins. Her parents also used Lauryn Galindo as a mediator.









Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox 2004

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with son Maddox, Academy Awards 2013

Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie

