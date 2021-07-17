Saturday, July 17, 2021
HomeNewsBaby trade! Was Angelina Jolie's son Maddox not an orphan?
News

Baby trade! Was Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox not an orphan?

By Arjun Sethi
0
81




Big headlines about Angelina Jolie’s (46) son Maddox (19)! In 2002, the actress had adopted the little boy from Cambodia together with her then husband Billy Bob Thornton (65). The boy had been seven months old and orphaned at the time. But now there are apparently new insights into the origin of the now 20-year-old – and according to them, he was neither orphaned nor was he released for adoption!

how The Sun , a documentation on the adoption processes in Cambodia is currently being worked on. The mediator Lauryn Galindo, who organized the admission of the children for years – and this is said to have been quite unethical! According to the reports, there is a possibility that Maddox’s parents are still alive and were deceived by Lauryn Galindo’s staff to have their babies.

Filmmaker Elizabeth Jacobs now wants to get to the bottom of the alleged scandal in her documentary “The Stolen Children”. The producer herself was adopted as a baby from Cambodia – and also wants to clarify their own origins. Her parents also used Lauryn Galindo as a mediator.




Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox 2004
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with son Maddox, Academy Awards 2013
Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie


Previous articleSelena Gomez whistles on beauty standards & gains weight
Next articleNatalie Imbruglia: Her ex-swimmer raved about Aniston
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]ursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv