Baby trade: was Angelina Jolie’s adopted son Maddox bought from his parents?

Maddox Jolie-Pitt was adopted by Angelina Jolie in 2002 as an orphan. New findings suggest that his parents are still alive and never wanted to give him up.

Los Angeles (USA) / Cambodia – Maddox Jolie-Pitt (19) was adopted as an orphan by actress Angelina Jolie (46) in 2002 . But new findings suggest that the parents of the native Cambodian are not dead and never wanted to give up their son voluntarily.

At least that’s what a new documentary about adoption processes in Cambodia suggests.

According to The Sun, this could now degenerate into a scandal for Jolie.

The US actress adopted Maddox in 2002 at the age of seven months with her first husband Billy Bob Thornton, 65.

She has organized the adoption of children from Cambodia for years and is said to have proceeded quite unscrupulously.

Her employees knowingly deceived the birth parents of Jolie’s adopted son and later told the actress that Maddox was an orphan.

As early as 2002, the placement process was temporarily stopped because the responsible agency had come under suspicion of child trafficking.