Ariana Grande a racist? Wedding video upsets fans

It’s been almost two months since Ariana Grande married her fiancé Dalton Gomez. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism.

Los Angeles (USA) – It’s been almost two months since the US singer Ariana Grande (28, “Positions”) her fiancé, the real estate agent Dalton Gomez (25), married. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism.

Ariana Grande has almost 250 million followers on her Instagram account. She inspires them almost daily with selfies and videos from her everyday life.

Usually there are a lot of likes for this. However, an excerpt of her wedding celebration, which the musician now published in her Insta story, attracted the displeasure of her fans.

In it, the 28-year-old imitates an indigenous ritual: Grande crouches on the floor and her friends and her husband wear supposedly traditional headdresses and sit in a drum circle around her.









Then everyone gets up and dances and drums to traditional music, while the bride waves a cloth in the air and seems to make fun of the whole procedure.

It turned out shortly after the release that the clip was created as part of an escape room challenge. Still, some found the behavior of the Grammy winner and her friends inappropriate and racist.