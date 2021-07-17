Angelina Jolie: Three children wanted to testify against dad Brad Pitt

Although Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been officially divorced for two years, they are still fighting over custody of their children. Newly surfaced legal documents now reveal that three of them wanted to testify against their father.

They were considered the absolute Hollywood dream couple, you would never have guessed that Brad Pitt, 57, and Angelina Jolie, 46, of all people, would one day lead such a dirty War of the Roses. While the divorce of the two actors has been over since 2019, it is now about much more: It is about the custody of Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, Knox and Vivienne, both 12. Maddox is of age with his 19 years and no longer needs custodians.

Three of his children wanted to testify against Brad Pitt



The bitter custody dispute over their children, three of them adopted, simply does not want to end. And this despite the fact that apparently even the kids of hollywood stars have made a clear decision. According to legal documents available to Us Weekly, three of the siblings were willing to testify against Brad Pitt in court. “The children whose custody is at stake are old enough to understand what is happening,” it says, according to the US magazine. “The trial will inevitably affect them emotionally. Three children have asked to testify. It is more than unjustified to let even one of these children get through, which could potentially be a pointless and void procedure. It’s cruel.” They are not mentioned by name.









Angelina Jolie’s lawyers in the fight against the judge



The documents were filed by the 46-year-old’s lawyers as part of their attempt to have the judge in charge, John Oudekirk, removed from the case. He is said to be connected to Brad Pittx and thus not unbiased. Jolie’s lawyers argued that the children should not have been put in a position to testify because the judge should have been disqualified.

The “Salt” star failed in this project, despite the allegations that Oudekirk had “ongoing business and is in professional contact” with her ex-husband. And even their second attempt at the beginning of the year should not bear fruit. Angelina submitted additional documents in which she accused the judge of not hearing evidence that she felt was relevant to the case.

Maddox testified against his father



But even if this may have meant a small victory for Brad Pitt, a bitter blow should follow for him. In March, adopted son Maddox testified against his father, as he is now old enough to do so at the age of 19. “It wasn’t very beneficial for Brad,” an insider told Us at the time. The fact that “Brangelina’s” eldest has now renounced his father’s surname and only gives the surname “Jolie” on unofficial documents should certainly give the “Inglorious Basterds” star a sting in the heart.

In May, the judge ruled in favour of shared custody. Jolie is said to have been severely disappointed and planned to “give everything” in the fight against it, according to a source. A new hearing is scheduled for July 9, 2021. Then Angelina Jolie wants to appeal and plead for “clear, reversible and biased errors of law”. This is to be heard by a panel consisting of three judges.

Source used: usweekly.com

