Android: This app tells you if your phone can go swimming with you

cell phone 17 July 2021 at 10:00 am An Android app called Water Resistance Tester checks the water resistance of your smartphone. What sounds like a placebo app actually works.

The Water Resistance Tester checks the seal of your smartphone.

A developer has released an app for Android that checks the waterproofness of the phone.

The app uses the data of the integrated barometer.

Users can thus estimate the risk potential.

It’s summer and for many the pool or beer garden is not far. Your smartphone can quickly take an unintentional bath. Whether your smartphone is waterproof, you should test in advance. Developer Ray Wang has developed an Android app for this purpose.









What sounds like a placebo app a lá X-ray camera and night vision device is based on technology and measured values. Because the developer uses the barometer sensor integrated in most mobile phones for the test. Fluctuations in printing can be indications of leakage.

For example, if you want to check the integrity of a new smartphone or a used mobile phone, you can use the app to check whether the inside of the device has been opened. The barometer tests the sealing inside the device. Large deviations can indicate that the seals have been broken.

The Water Resistance Tester is characterized by its simple use and is suitable as the first testing tool, which of course can only provide rough information. For one hundred percent security, you should consult a professional.

The app is free and is funded by a small banner ad at the bottom. Via a button you can support the developer with a tip and thus unlock the ad-free version. However, there is no real in-app shop. The Water Resistance Tester is available on the Google Play Store. It does not require any permissions other than network access.

source: Google Play Store (Source)