After brawl: Cardi B demands a withdrawal of the charges

The court case around rapper Cardi B (28) and her employees is still in full swing after three years. In May 2018, an autograph collector had followed the musician after the Met Gala in New York and was then beaten. The brawl was even captured on video. Now the rapper is demanding that the charges against her and her employees be withdrawn. Cardi B claims she was not involved in the crime.

According to new documents, the TMZ are present, asserts Cardi B, the autograph hunter Giovanni Arnold had instigated the dispute. On the evidence video you can hear how he verbally attacked her and her husband Offset (29) after he tried unsuccessfully and aggressively to get a signature from her. In his lawsuit, Arnold claimed that the men who subsequently attacked him were security guards of the “Drip” interpreter. loud Cardi However, the plaintiff had targeted compensation for her for pain and suffering and asked the attackers to beat him. This can also be heard in the video.

The singer asserts that the unknown attackers did not work for her. Nor did she ever instruct anyone to strike. The plaintiff had also claimed that he had feared that: Cardi B would beat him – at the time, however, she was seven months pregnant and it was very unlikely that anyone would have feared a physical attack by her. Therefore, she is now demanding that the lawsuit be dropped.









Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B at the Grammy Awards

Cardi B with Quavo, Offset and Takeoff by Migos

Cardi B, rapper

49 If Cardi says she wasn’t involved, that’s going to be true. 34 Well, the charges will not have been brought without reason.



