What do Billie Eilish and Frank Sinatra have in common?

Of course, you don’t have to have a voluminous, not even a beautiful voice, to settle into people’s ear canals. Bob Dylan and Madonna, with their vocal organs, are far from the technical possibilities of opera singers like Pavarotti. And yet they move with their way of singing.

A new documentary poses the question of what connects great voices despite all the differences, or more precisely: what their magical bond is. The first episode of the two-parter explores the question of what constitutes the essence of the pop voice, how it came about and where the possible pitfalls of a voice considered “authentic” lie.

It tells how, with Frank Sinatra, the media distribution of music has led to a new understanding of what singing voices actually are and what they can trigger in us – right up to Billie Eilish, the new voice of an entire generation. It is important that even technical weaknesses are used to the advantage when singing. Technical skills play less of a role than the power to be able to touch people.

After an introduction to the development of pop music in the 50s, the first part is also about the Doors Led Zeppelin, Kate Bush, David Bowie and Björk. Blur singer Damon Albarn, along with many other musicians and some journalists, has his say as an expert.

The magical voices of pop (1/2), Friday, July 16, 9.50 pm – arte

