“WAP” Aesthetic: The Nicki-Minaj-Kim-Kardashian-Kylie-Jenner Body

Oh, body ideals. They, too, are subject to blatant fashions. In men, it was in recent years the totally high-muscled Daniel Craig body without any body fat. Such a body can only be had if you go through an extreme workout routine every day and avoid carbohydrates like Donald Trump avoids tax supervision. In “No Time To Die”, Craig’s last film as James Bond, you will be able to examine the results of the cardio and dumbbell drudgery again.

In women, on the other hand, swirl and opulence are in vogue, around an ultra-tightly crunched center of the body. Here, too, workout and diet naturally play together and – not always, but also not so rarely – surgical tutoring, keyword brazilian butt lift, to German: tissue construction by autologous fat or silicone. We’re talking about the Nicki-Minaj-Kim-Kardashian-Kylie-Jenner body, or the “WAP” body, as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion celebrate it in the video for their hit of the year.

Burna Boy ridiculizes this body on his album TWICE AS TALL when he sings in the song “Comma” in English and in West African pidgin English: “With your fake breast, with the silicone, girl / I dey see comma there / With your booty so big and your leg so slim baby / I dey see comma there”. This probably raises the question of whether Burna Boy, who is celebrated as a great African integration figure and whose album received euphoric reviews almost everywhere in August 2020, can’t be quite misogynist. When women celebrate their bodies, left in or worked on, it’s one thing. When men downplay these bodies, it’s something else: abusive and sexist.

American house DJ Honey Dijon points out that the “WAP” aesthetic goes back not least to black and Latino-American trans women. Honey Dijon, herself trans, wrote on Instagram in response to the “WAP” video and in memory of her time in New York clubs in the nineties: “That body used to get laughed at because it was a trans sex worker body full of silicone for the effect.” In other words, in addition to cultural appropriation, there is also physical appropriation. Cis women who want to look like Kylie Jenner today benefit from the fact that appropriate modeling techniques have been tested on trans women. “It’s cute that we inspire the world but we still get beat down,” writes Honey Dijon. In the first half of 2020 alone, 28 trans people were murdered in the United States. Sad record.