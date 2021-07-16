Friday, July 16, 2021
HomeNewsSuccess in the guardianship case: Ariana Grande supports Britney Spears
News

Success in the guardianship case: Ariana Grande supports Britney Spears

By Arjun Sethi
0
89




Success in the case of guardianship
Ariana Grande supports Britney Spears

Britney Spears (left) receives support from Ariana Grande, among others.

Britney Spears (left) receives support from Ariana Grande, among others.

© Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/ImageCollect/lev radin/Shutterstock.com [M]

Ariana Grande has celebrated with Britney Spears her partial success in the pre-community dispute. On Instagram, she turns to her colleague.

Britney Spears (39) has received at a hearing on Wednesday in Los Angeles the permission to take action with a new lawyer against father Jamie Spears (69) in the dispute over guardianship. This was reported, among other things, by CNN. In an Instagram post, the singer then shared her joy with her fans.




Commenting on a clip in which she can be seen riding and cycling, she wrote, among other things: “You have no idea what it means for me to be supported by such great fans. God bless you all!” Finally, the 39-year-old even used the hashtag #freebritney, with which her followers actually show their support for the singer.

“You are loved and supported”

Once again, numerous supporters of the musician spoke up and commented on the post, especially colleague Ariana Grande (28). To two heart emojis, she wrote: “You are so loved and supported.” She also shared the clip in an Instagram Story and added numerous hearts and “Free Britney”.

More stars rejoice with Britney Spears

Other stars also want to encourage Spears. Actress Hilarie Burton (39) put the well-known hashtag under the singer’s post. Colleague Sophie Turner (25) did the same and commented enthusiastically: “Yes Yes Yes”. Rose McGowan (47) wrote under the post: “I’m so proud of you”. Spears’ partner Sam Asghari (27) has already predicted that the post and the news about the partial success will meet with a lot of resonance. He commented on the posting: “The Internet will explode. #freebritney”

In the future, Spears will be assisted by celebrity lawyer Mathew Rosengart. Since 2014, the singer and mother of two has been trying to free herself from her father’s guardianship. After mental breakdowns, Jamie Spears was appointed by a court as her guardian in 2008. Since then, he has been deciding on her life and finances.

SpotOnNews

#Themen



Previous articleWhat do Billie Eilish and Frank Sinatra have in common?
Next articleCompetition: Summer film Palm Spings for your home cinema
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv