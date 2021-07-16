Success in guardianship case: Ariana Grande celebrates with Britney Spears – Entertainment

Britney Spears (left) receives support from Ariana Grande, among others. Photo: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/ImageCollect/lev radin/Shutterstock.com [M]





Ariana Grande has celebrated with Britney Spears her partial success in the preliminary community dispute with her father. On Instagram, she addresses loving words to her colleague.

Britney Spears (39) has received at a hearing on Wednesday in Los Angeles the permission to take action with a new lawyer against father Jamie Spears (69) in the dispute over guardianship. This was reported, among other things, by CNN. In an Instagram post, the singer then shared her joy with her fans.

Commenting on a clip in which she can be seen riding and cycling, she wrote, among other things: “You have no idea what it means for me to be supported by such great fans. God bless you all!” Finally, the 39-year-old even used the hashtag #freebritney, with which her followers actually show their support for the singer.









“You are loved and supported”

Once again, numerous supporters of the musician spoke up and commented on the post, especially colleague Ariana Grande (28). To two heart emojis, she wrote: “You are so loved and supported.” She also shared the clip in an Instagram Story and added numerous hearts and “Free Britney”.

More stars rejoice with Britney Spears

Other stars also want to encourage Spears. Actress Hilarie Burton (39) put the well-known hashtag under the singer’s post. Colleague Sophie Turner (25) did the same and commented enthusiastically: “Yes Yes Yes”. Rose McGowan (47) wrote under the post: “I’m so proud of you”. Spears’ partner Sam Asghari (27) has already predicted that the post and the news about the partial success will meet with a lot of resonance. He commented on the posting: “The Internet will explode. #freebritney”

In the future, Spears will be assisted by celebrity lawyer Mathew Rosengart. Since 2014, the singer and mother of two has been trying to free herself from her father’s guardianship. After mental breakdowns, Jamie Spears was appointed by a court as her guardian in 2008. Since then, he has been deciding on her life and finances.





