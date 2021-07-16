Friday, July 16, 2021
She witnessed an attack on a U.S. Army veteran
She witnessed an attack on a U.S. Army veteran

By Arjun Sethi
Cardi B revealed that she once witnessed a U.S. Army veteran being attacked on Independence Day.

The 28-year-old rapper recalled the day she witnessed a dramatic attack on Instagram, revealing that she would still have vivid memories of the incident, even though she was only 12 years old at the time.




Cardi told in a series of videos she shared on the social media platform: “I want to share this story with all of you… it’s a small, quick story. So, I think since I was between eight and 15 years old, a teenager… my mother always took us downtown to see the fireworks on July 4th and everything. And there was this one time where we came from the fireworks and there was this white veteran… he had a veteran hat on and he was arguing with someone… you might all think I’m lying, but I swear to my child, my unborn child, they quarreled because the person next to the veteran [im Zug] against it. We sat in front of them – they quarreled. The Old Veteran […] just started [zu schreien]. And he started yelling at everyone, even us and we were kids. I was about 12 or so and my cousin cried because of it.” Cardi recalled that the veteran was then dragged off the train and beaten up by some passengers. The ‘WAP’ hitmaker, who was born and raised in New York City, added: “Then they beat him up when the train stopped.”

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
