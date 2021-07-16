Selena Gomez: She speaks honestly about her failed relationships

When it comes to love, singer Selena Gomez (28) is, despite fame and success, just a normal person for whom not everything always goes smoothly. The Texan was from 2008 to 2010 with actor Nick Jonas (28) together. From 2010 to 2013, her on-off relationship with singer Justin Bieber (27) dominated the headlines. From the end of 2014 to May 2015, the music producer DJ Zedd (31) was the man at her side. With the singer The Weeknd (31) she had an affair of several months in 2017 before she tried again unsuccessfully with Justin Bieber at the end of 2017. Meanwhile, Sel lives as a single and reports in an interview with “vogue.com.au” about the reasons for her love.

“I think most of my experiences in relationships are cursed,” Selena recounts the situation in retrospect, explaining, “I was in some ways too young to be exposed to certain experiences in relationships.” For this reason, the singer has now discovered the word “rare” (in German: “rare” or “rare”) for herself. Not only Selena’s cosmetic line “Rare Beauty” bears this name. The 28-year-old has also had the word tattooed on her neck and describes in an interview why “rare” has a very special meaning for her.

Selena Gomez felt inferior

“I think I had to find that word for myself because in previous relationships I’ve always felt inferior and never equal,” Selena says. For the first time she discovered the word “rare” in her song of the same name, which comes from the pen of music producer Nolan Lambroza (30) and was released in January 2020. At the time, she didn’t think, “Oh, I feel like that, let me sing it.” Rather, her spontaneous feeling was rather: “Actually, I should feel like that.”

Selena doesn’t just consider herself unique. Even her closest friends and family deserve this title in her opinion and are honored by the Texan as “authentic people”.