Selena Gomez: Finally it’s out!

With about 240 million followers possesses Selena Gomez one of the most followed accounts on Instagram. The American actress, singer and model became a megastar as a teenager through her role in the series “The Wizards of Waverly Place” and has since celebrated regular comebacks, including her music career. No wonder, then, that “international success” is not a foreign word for the American actress. By the way, what she is no stranger to are beautiful beauty looks. She proves the latter with her latest project and we are absolutely thrilled with the result. All details about the heart project of the actress, we tell you now here…

Selena Gomez: Now it’s time

The fact that the former “Disney Channel” actress is passionate about make-up is not news. The pretty actress proves her beauty affinity namely felt daily with photos of her cool styles and wearable glamour, which she likes to share with her fans via social media. The best: Finally we can make up the dreamlike looks of the star, because the hyped beauty brand of the 29-year-old is now also available in Germany. “Rare Beauty” was launched in the USA in September 2020 – the lipsticks, foundation & Co. were picked up directly by beauty junkies and make-up artists. With their gender- and culture-neutral products the actress wants to breaking up unrealistic ideals of beauty and give their fans a beauty brand that makes glamour suitable for everyday use. One thing is clear in any case: The popular products will definitely sell out in no time, so grab them before they’re gone (available today here at Sephora)!

