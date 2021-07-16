Romantic candlelight dinner with The Weeknd?

05. July 2021 – 11:21 clock

New love rumors about Angelina Jolie

First it was star DJ Diplo (42), now it should be singer The Weeknd (31)! The rumor mill about Angelina Jolie’s (46) relationship status continues to simmer and conjures up a potpourri of speculation. As the British “The Sun” reports, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt (57) and the ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez (28) were seen at a romantic candlelight dinner in a celebrity restaurant in Santa Monica.

Your ex-partners are said to have flirted with each other

Paparazzi caught a glimpse of the Oscar winner and the “Blinding Lights” performer after leaving the restaurant “Giorgio Baldi” a few minutes apart. It is not known that the two are friends with each other. Only their ex-partners have already crossed their paths.







In 2016, Brad Pitt and Selena Gomez ran into each other – at the time, the “Fight Club” star was still in a relationship with Angelina. At the time, the National Enquirer reported that Brad was “shamelessly flirting” at the meeting. The foreign flirting is said to have further strengthened the marriage problems of “Brangelina”. In the same year, The Weeknd attracted attention with the lyrics of his hit “Party Monster”, in which he clearly allents to Angelina and Selena. “Lips like Angelina, Ar*** shaped like Selena” is what the song says. Will The Weeknd have a chance to kiss Angelina’s infamous lips?

