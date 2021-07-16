“Only Murders In The Building” starring Selena Gomez and Steve Martin launches on August 31, 2021

With “Only Murders In The Building”, a new Star Original will be launched on Disney+ on August 31, 2021. The comedic crime series includes Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman, but also Selena Gomez, who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly become involved in one.









When a gruesome death occurs in their exclusive home on the Upper West Side, the trio suspects a murder. They use their in-depth knowledge of true crimes to uncover the truth. While recording their own podcast to document the case, the three uncover the complex mysteries of the building that date back years. Only the lies they tell each other are perhaps even more explosive. Soon the endangered trio realizes that a murderer could live among them. A race against time begins to decipher the piling up clues before it’s too late.

In my opinion, Steve Martin alone would have enough potential for the series to find enough interested parties. With Selena Gomez, the audience to be reached is then expanded once again. The idea for “Only Murders In The Building” came from the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman.

