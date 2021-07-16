Netflix August 2021: Movies, Series and Seasons – The New Releases in August

for August 2021 has Netflix already some new films and series announced. Among other things, the action flick appears “Sweet Girl” with Aquaman star Jason Momoa. In addition, the fans of “The Kissing Booth” rejoice, because Part 3 also starts. Which film and Series highlights are we expecting anything else in August 2021?

the Releases are in each case on Release Date Off 9 a.m. available on Netflix. We also provide the program of the new films and series including Start Dates before.

“Sweet Girl” – August 20, 2021

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa Plays Ray Cooper, a man who mourns the loss of his wife. She was deprived of an expensive medication because a Pharmaceutical company wanted to drive up the price even further. Her death could therefore have been prevented. Ray denounces this approach and comes to a conspiracy on the trail, in which politicians are also involved. At the same time, he does everything he can to protect what is left of his family: his daughter (Isabela Merced).

Youtube

Sweet Girl – Trailer



New movies on Netflix in August 2021

“Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord” – August 03, 2021

“Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord” tells the true story that served as the inspiration for the successful German Netflix original series “How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)”. In February 2015, Maximilian Schmidt, known online as Shiny Flakes, was arrested after selling drugs worth about 4.1 million euros from his nursery.

“Pray Away” – 03 August 2021

Documentary about the psychological consequences of conversation therapy and the “Pray the Gay Away” movement.

“The Swarm” – 06 August 2021

Virginie lives with her children Laura (15) and Gaston (7) on a farm and breeds grasshoppers as a source of protein. Life is hard: money worries and practical problems are piling up, tensions with their children and neighbors are increasing. But everything changes when she discovers that the locusts have a taste for blood.





“Navarasa: Nine Emotions” – 09 August 2021

Indian anthology that takes a close look at nine human emotions

“The Kissing Booth 3” – August 11, 2021

In the summer before starting her studies, Elle is faced with the most difficult decision of her life: Should she move away with her boyfriend Noah or study together with her best friend Lee, as she had always planned? Whose heart will she break in the final part of the “The Kissing Booth” trilogy?













“Beckett” – August 13, 2021

After a tragic traffic accident in Greece, the American tourist Beckett is drawn into a dangerous political conspiracy and has to run for his life.

“The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” – August 23, 2021

The Witcher prequel about Vesemir, the later mentor of witcher Geralt.

“One like no one” – 27 August 2021

“He’s All That” reinterprets the original plot of the teen classic “One Like None” from 1999. The story set in the present follows an influencer who takes on a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser into the prom king.

New series and seasons on Netflix in August 2021

“ Arrow” Season 8 – August 01, 2021

The final episodes of the comic book adaptation about the DC superhero Oliver Queen.

“ Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified” Season 1 – August 03, 2021

Investigative documentary about UFOs and extraterrestrial life.

“Cooking with Paris” Season 1 – 04 August 2021

Reality star Paris Hilton gets her own cooking show on Netflix. There she cooks together with celebrity guests and tries out new ingredients and recipes. Paris personally announced the Neuigkeit on Instagram.

“ El Reino – Your Kingdom Is Coming” Season 1 – August 13, 2021

After the murder of his co-candidate, a preacher leads the presidential race. While he seizes his opportunity, the murder is investigated.

“ The Professor” Season 1 – August 20, 2021

In “The Chair”, Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim finds herself in her new role as Chair of the English Faculty at the renowned Pembroke University. As the first woman in this position and one of the few people of color in the workforce, Ji-Yoon faces a whole host of unique challenges.





“ Post Mortem: Nobody Dies in Skarnes” Season 1 – August 25, 2021

Thriller series from Norway, in which a dead person comes back to life and thirsts for blood.