Friday, July 16, 2021
Kim Kardashian West Closes KKW Beauty Website

By Arjun Sethi
Kim Kardashian West says goodbye to her NPP beauty fans.

The reality actress founded her cosmetics brand in 2017 and has since expanded it into a global company. Now the star is speaking out on the net with an important message. Accordingly, the KKW Beauty website will be closed on August 1. But don’t worry: Fans will soon be able to celebrate a reunion with the label, which is only planning a relaunch.




“To all loyal customers: It all started with a contour kit and over the past four years has extended to eye, lip, body products and many incredible collections,” writes the 40-year-old. “We will close the KKWBeauty.com side to return under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern and innovative and packaged in an upscale and sustainable new look.”

The mother of four promises her fans that the waiting time will not be “too long”. “I’m looking forward to evolving and expanding my product line so you can finally experience it the way I’ve always envisioned it,” the star adds.

According to speculation, the relaunch will take place because Kim wants to get rid of his last name after her divorce from Kanye West. According to insider reports from TMZ, the businesswoman is not planning anything like this.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
