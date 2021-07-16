Khloé Kardashian: Cryptic words after separation

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ actress recently parted ways with the NBA star, with whom she is raising three-year-old daughter True. But apparently the 37-year-old is not struggling too much with her separation. Because on Instagram, the mother of a daughter now wrote the following saying: “If you pay attention to the patterns of your life, you will realize that everything always works. Everything always leads you to a bigger goal. You’re always growing, and the things you think you can’t survive are somehow divine.”

So while Khloé seems to have gotten over it, Tristan is supposed to try everything to win her back. An insider told the Mirror: “He thinks Khloé will never leave him for good because of their shared past.” The reality actress also knows that her ex-husband Lamar Odom and her daughter’s father, Tristan Thompson, are arguing in the comments section of their Insta posts. However, Khloe does not want to comment publicly on the silly arguments. An acquaintance of the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star revealed to ‘E! News’: “Khloe thinks Lamar and Tristan’s Instagram comments are childish. She hates it when they behave this way in public. But she also laughs about it.”