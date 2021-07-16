Friday, July 16, 2021
HomeNewsKendall Jenner: Kennedy grandson digs at Kardashian sister
News

Kendall Jenner: Kennedy grandson digs at Kardashian sister

By Arjun Sethi
0
135




Marrying into this family would surely please Kendall’s (25) mom Kris Jenner (65) …

The grandson of the late US President John F. Kennedy (†46) is said to have kept an eye on Kendall Jenner! Jack Schlossberg (28) has been in love with the model for years, an insider claims to the US magazine. Globe“.

In 2019, Jack Kendall’s half-sister Kim Kardashian (40) met at an event and asked her directly to introduce her little sister to him. BUT: At that time, Kendall was still with basketball player Ben Simmons (24).

Here you will find content from Instagram

To interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, you need
we give your consent.

Enable social networks

Kim is said to have loved the idea of coupling the Kennedy grandson and Kendall. “She gave Jack her number and said, ‘You never know what’s going to happen in the future,'” the insider said.


Jack's mother Caroline Kennedy is the only daughter of John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie (†64)
Jack’s mother Caroline Kennedy is the only daughter of John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie (†64)Photo: picture alliance / Capital Pictures

Since spring 2015, Jenner and Simmons are no longer a couple. A chance for Jack? The interest in Kendall is still there. His buddies had encouraged him to finally ask Kendall for a date.

Here you will find content from Instagram

To interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, you need
we give your consent.

But Jack is again in bad timing: Kendall is currently dating NBA star Devin Booker (24). Just on Valentine’s Day, she confirmed her relationship on Instagram.

Maybe it will work out for the next separation. Kendall should not be averse at all: “Kim has said that she would like to meet Jack. But she’s not the kind of woman who picks up the phone and calls a man to ask him for a date,” says a friend of Kendall’s.

In any case, Jack is not a bad catch: He studies law at the famous Harvard University, is said to have a fortune of 2.5 million dollars, is very active in sports and politics. In 2016, he even worked for the US State Department …

 


Previous articleThe official trailer of the Home Invasion thriller starring Bella Thorne (Schnittberichte.com)
Next articleKhloé Kardashian: Cryptic words after separation
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv