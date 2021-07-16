Kendall Jenner: Kennedy grandson digs at Kardashian sister

Marrying into this family would surely please Kendall’s (25) mom Kris Jenner (65) …

The grandson of the late US President John F. Kennedy (†46) is said to have kept an eye on Kendall Jenner! Jack Schlossberg (28) has been in love with the model for years, an insider claims to the US magazine. Globe“.

In 2019, Jack Kendall’s half-sister Kim Kardashian (40) met at an event and asked her directly to introduce her little sister to him. BUT: At that time, Kendall was still with basketball player Ben Simmons (24).

Here you will find content from Instagram To interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, you need

we give your consent. Enable social networks

Kim is said to have loved the idea of coupling the Kennedy grandson and Kendall. “She gave Jack her number and said, ‘You never know what’s going to happen in the future,'” the insider said.





Since spring 2015, Jenner and Simmons are no longer a couple. A chance for Jack? The interest in Kendall is still there. His buddies had encouraged him to finally ask Kendall for a date.

Here you will find content from Instagram To interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, you need

we give your consent.

But Jack is again in bad timing: Kendall is currently dating NBA star Devin Booker (24). Just on Valentine’s Day, she confirmed her relationship on Instagram.

Maybe it will work out for the next separation. Kendall should not be averse at all: “Kim has said that she would like to meet Jack. But she’s not the kind of woman who picks up the phone and calls a man to ask him for a date,” says a friend of Kendall’s.

In any case, Jack is not a bad catch: He studies law at the famous Harvard University, is said to have a fortune of 2.5 million dollars, is very active in sports and politics. In 2016, he even worked for the US State Department …