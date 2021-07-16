Is Angelina Jolie’s adopted son Maddox a stolen child? « kleinezeitung.at

You can add saved articles to your reading list at any time; retrieve. You can access your reading list directly via the page navigation.

Difficult days for Angelina Jolie: In the wake of a documentary about adoption fraud in Cambodia, the question has also resurfaced whether her son Maddox was stolen from his family of origin.





The accusation first surfaced in 2017: Angelina Jolies Son Maddox (19), which she adopted in Cambodia in 2002, may have been the victim of a child trafficking ring. This is now the focus of a new film documentary about questionable adoption methods in the Southeast Asian country.

The Hollywood actress (46) has worked together with her ex-husband Brad Pitt a total of six children, three of whom are adopted. Maddox was the first of her adopted children. But already in 2002, the adoption process was stopped in between because the responsible agency had come under suspicion of child trafficking. In fact, the operator of the brokerage company was sentenced for a few years under the same charge.

With Maddox’s papers, however, everything should be fine. At the time, they had researched exactly that the boy was actually an orphan, Jolie let the public know. Now, however, the documentary “The Stolen Children” by the young US filmmaker investigates Elizabeth Jacobs the accusations again – and comes to the conclusion that at that time actually several babies had been bought from their bitterly poor families. Jacobs even believes that she herself was one of these children.

Von Maddox, a Cambodian social worker claimed in 2017 that he had been personally involved in document forgery surrounding the child’s adoption papers. These allegations have not been substantiated. Jolie is said to have never learned of any irregularities in the procedure at the time. The actress and filmmaker dealt with the history of Cambodia herself in a film four years ago: “First They Killed My Father” reported on the genocide of the Pol Pot regime, which killed around 1.7 million Cambodians between 1975 and 1979.

Their six children, the twins Vivienne and Knox (12), Shiloh (15), Zahara (16), pax (17) and Maddox usually keeps Jolie out of the public eye. At the end of the year, she will be featured in the Marvel fantasy film “Eternals” by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao to be seen.



