Elton John raves about Lorde and Billie Eilish

Elton John has revealed that Lorde and Billie Eilish “knocked him off the stool” the first time he was heard. The musician likes to be inspired by younger artists.
The most important in a nutshell
Sir Elton John has admitted that Lorde and Billie Eilish “knocked him off the stool” when he first heard them. The “Your Song” musician recently reached the 300th episode of his show “Rocket Hour” and explains that this was a chance for him to discover new music.
Elton John was moved by songs
Speaking to Zane Lowe about Apple Music, the artist explained: “What I heard from Lorde for the first time was the song ‘Royals’. I just thought it was different from anything I’d ever heard before. It just blew me away.”
“It was so simple and yet so moving,” the musician continues. “The same goes for Billie Eilish. When I listen to their records, there’s nothing else, the space and the feeling of it.” Elton John also counts Dua Lipa and Channel Tres among his favorites.
He went on to say that he is inspired by younger artists: “It’s wonderful because you think, ‘God, they’re 16 or 17 or 15 years old. How do they do it?› It keeps me animated and that’s what makes me so happy.”
