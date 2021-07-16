Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get engaged?

06. July 2021 – 10:51 clock

Kourtney’s “ears” spark engagement rumors

Disneyland not only provides amusement park fun for young and old, but sometimes also wild speculation: Kourtney Kardashian (42) is said to have gotten engaged to Travis Barker (45). The trigger for the rumors: Minnie Mouse ears, of all things.

Do these Minnie Mouse ears indicate a Kardashian engagement?

In a photo circulating on the social site “notskinnybutnotfat”, Kourtney Kardashian poses with mouse ears in Disneyland. The special feature: These are not regular Minnie Mouse ears, but the decorated-pretty bridal variant in white.

In the comment column for the photo, fans immediately start guessing. There it is pointed out, for example, that you would wear this special jewelry either before the wedding or after the honeymoon.







Are the bridal-style mouse ears now the “real deal” and the reality star and the musician are serious? Currently, only they themselves know. After all, it could also be that Kourtney bought the headdress just for fun or borrowed it from other park visitors.

Or is Kourtney just pregnant?

But there is another fan theory: Kourtney is said to be pregnant. However, the theorists do not present any real evidence, so they move with the theses on very thin ice. At least Kourtney should, however, according to insiders, constantly talk about another child, as “The Sun” reports. She is also said to have planned another baby with her ex Scott in 2020.