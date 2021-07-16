Friday, July 16, 2021
Daughter is unimpressed by her
Daughter is unimpressed by her

By Arjun Sethi
Scarlett Johansson’s daughter was unimpressed by her ‘Back to Home Alone’ role.

The 36-year-old actress, who appeared in the 1997 sequel as Molly Pruitt, the sister of lead actor Alex (Alex D. Linz), admitted that her six-year-old daughter Rose didn’t take much notice of her while watching the film.

‘Wieder allein zu Haus’ was the first film without the original cast with Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern and Catherine O’Hara, who appeared in the two films ‘Kevin – Alone at Home’ and ‘Kevin – Alone in New York’.




During an appearance on ‘Late Night’, she told presenter Seth Meyers: “I don’t think it was intentional. We went through these whole series – we watched ‘Indiana Jones’. Then we watched ‘Back to the Future’. And then, of course, we have ‘Kevin – Alone at Home’. And I happened to have in the third […] I didn’t tell her anything because I thought she would make a big deal out of it. It didn’t surprise me that she didn’t notice it right away. I really had to say, ‘Do you see who this is?’ She said, ‘Anyway. Is that you?’ I said, ‘It’s me, your mom.’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, okay. Anyway.'”

Scarlett — who has Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac — admitted that the plot of the film is “a bit thin.” When the presenter quipped, “I feel like critics have always said that the third film is the best of the ‘Home Alone’ movies,” the actress joined in the joke about the film. Scarlett joked, “It’s often said that the third part of any movie is the best.”

Scarlett Johansson is rumored to be expecting her first baby with husband Colin Jost.

