Concert: Billie Eilish in Berlin 2022 – What fans need to know

Billie Eilish will play a concert in Berlin on June 30, 2022. All the important questions and answers about the show.

Billie Eilish live in Berlin 2022 – What fans need to know

Superstar Billie Eilish is back: As part of her “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour 2022”, the Californian will come to Berlin for a performance on June 30, 2022. In her luggage, the singer has a selection of her greatest hits such as “Lovely”, “Bad Guy” and “Copycat” as well as songs from her current album “Happier Than Ever”.

The new album was created during the pandemic and will be released on July 30, 2021. With the current singles “My Future”, “Therefore I Am”, “Your Power”, “Lost Cause” and “NDA”, Eilish already gave her fans a foretaste of the brand new album. If you want to see the US star live on stage, you should not miss the performance on June 30. The Berlin date is one of only three planned shows by Billie Eilish 2022 in Germany.

Where will Billie Eilish perform?

Billie Eilish’s Berlin concert will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin (Mercedes-Benz Arena, Mercedes-Platz 1, 10243 Berlin).





Are there still tickets for the concert?

Yes and no, regular tickets are currently no longer available in advance on the website of the organizers. Anyone who registers for the event alarm on the website will receive a notification by email if tickets become available due to the lifting of blocks or the return of contingents. Premium tickets are still available for the concert at a price from 179 euros (plus fees).















Billie Eilish in Berlin: How to get tickets

When does it start?

Admission starts on Thursday (30 June 2022) at around 6.00 pm. The concert starts at 20.00.





photograph: Dpa

Where will Billie Eilish play in Germany in 2022?

In addition to the concert in Berlin on June 30, the singer also has performances in Frankfurt (June 19) and Cologne (June 21) in her tour calendar.

What songs will Billie Eilish play in Berlin?

Of course, the setlist at her concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena may differ, but these songs were played by Billie Eilish at her March 2020 performance in Raleigh, US:

bury a friend you should see me in a crown my strange addiction ocean eyes Copycat bitches broken hearts 8 wish you were gay xanny Lighthouse The Hill The Approaching Night Lovely listen before i go i love you ilomilo bellyache idontwannabeyouanymore No Time to Die when the party’s over all the good girls go to hell everything i wanted Bad Guy

How do I get to the Mercedes-Benz Arena?

The Mercedes-Benz Arena is easily accessible by public transport. In addition to the S-Bahn lines S3, S5, S7, S75 and S9 and the underground line U1, buses of lines 347 and N1 as well as tram lines M10 and M13 stop at Warschauer Straße station. The station is directly connected to the Mercedes-Benz Arena by a pedestrian bridge. For motorists, there is a parking garage on Helen-Ernst-Straße on the western side of the arena.

Is there a hygiene concept in the Mercedes-Benz Arena?

The Mercedes-Benz Arena has introduced a number of preventive measures in the wake of the Covid pandemic. Please inform yourself about the current hygiene rules in good time before the visit.

Here you will find the latest information on the hygiene concept of the arena

Generell applies: If you feel sick or even have symptoms that indicate Covid-19 illness, please stay at home!

What do I have to consider at the entrance?

New bag regulations apply to events in the Mercedes-Benz Arena: The organisers state: “To increase safety, visitors are no longer allowed to take bags or backpacks into the Mercedes-Benz Arena.” The ban applies to bags and backpacks, but also bags and plastic bags, the largest side of which is larger than the format “DIN A4” (21 x 29 cm).

Here you will find further information and information on the admission regulations of the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Billie Eilish live at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, Thursday, June 30, 2022, admission around 6:00 p.m., concert starts at 8:00 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Arena, Mercedes-Platz 1, 10243 Berlin.





