Cardi B: Rapper announces pregnancy

Rapper Cardi B expects second child

Los Angeles With a baby belly on stage: During a live exit, rapper Cardi B announced her pregnancy. It is the second child with her husband, the hip-hop musician Offset.

US rapper Cardi B (“WAP”) is pregnant for the second time – and has announced this news with a live performance, as she did with her first pregnancy. The 28-year-old performed at the BET Awards on Sunday (local time) together with the hip-hop trio “Migos”, in which her husband Offset is also a member.







On stage, Cardi B wore a black bodysuit that was almost completely studded with glittering stones. In the abdominal area, however, the suit was only made of transparent black mesh fabric, so that you could clearly see the baby belly of the rapper.