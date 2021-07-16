Friday, July 16, 2021
Cardi B: Rapper announces pregnancy

By Arjun Sethi
Cardi B and husband Offset are coming to a pre-Grammy gala in January 2020. Photo: dpa/Mark Von Holden




 

Rapper Cardi B expects second child

Los Angeles With a baby belly on stage: During a live exit, rapper Cardi B announced her pregnancy. It is the second child with her husband, the hip-hop musician Offset.

US rapper Cardi B (“WAP”) is pregnant for the second time – and has announced this news with a live performance, as she did with her first pregnancy. The 28-year-old performed at the BET Awards on Sunday (local time) together with the hip-hop trio “Migos”, in which her husband Offset is also a member.




On stage, Cardi B wore a black bodysuit that was almost completely studded with glittering stones. In the abdominal area, however, the suit was only made of transparent black mesh fabric, so that you could clearly see the baby belly of the rapper.

At the same time as her performance, the musician published a photo on Instagram showing herself with a round baby belly. “Number two,” she wrote, linking to her husband Offset. Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, has been married to a 29-year-old since 2017. In 2018, their daughter Kulture was born. The musician had announced this pregnancy with an appearance in the US program “Saturday Night Live”.

 


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
