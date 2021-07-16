“Black Widow”: Stephen Dorff is ashamed of Scarlett Johansson

On July 8, “Black Widow” will be released in German cinemas.

However, actor Stephen Dorff thinks nothing of the film with Scarlett Johansson.

He is ashamed of the leading actress.

Stephen Dorff is apparently not a fan of Marvel movies. The star of “Blade” and “True Detective” has not left a good hair on the new comic film adaptation “Black Widow” in an interview with the British “The Independent” and even feels something like pity for his acting colleague Scarlett Johansson.

“[‘Black Widow’] looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I am ashamed of these people. I’m ashamed of Scarlett Johansson,” said the 47-year-old. He is sure that Johansson has received a high million sum for the lead role in the blockbuster, but he is still ashamed of her.

He himself is only on the hunt for the “good stuff”, because he does not want to be a part of such films under any circumstances. “I’d rather find this one young director who is the next one. [Stanley] Kubrick will and play for him instead,” Dorff continues.









Many years ago, he even fired his advisers, who wanted to cheer him on a “stupid film”. Instead, he opted for “Abgedreht – In der Gewalt des Cecil B.” “They said, well, it won’t do you any good for your career, not even in terms of money. […] So I fired these consultants,” he says with a grin.

Stephen Dorff: “The actors have no idea what they are doing”

In general, in his opinion, the film industry is in a very bad overall condition: “My business has become one big game show. The actors have no idea what they are doing. And the directors have no idea what they are doing,” the American complains. The whole of Hollywood submits to the streaming providers in order to produce more and more “crappy” content. This year’s Oscar ceremony is also the “most embarrassing” he has ever seen.

Dorff was one of Hollywood’s most promising newcomers in the 90s alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey and Will Smith. Compared to his peers, however, the actor often sought out niche roles and turned down big blockbusters.

